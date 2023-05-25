Legal consultancies that challenge traffic fines ‘free’ are springing up like mushrooms. Challenging fines to an appeals court generates thousands of cases each year. The House of Representatives and Veilig Verkeer Nederland want this to be limited. “They are more concerned with collecting tax money than serving the interests of the people.”
Eric Kouwenhoven
Latest update:
25-05-23, 19:09
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Judges #judiciary #annoyed #agencies #challenge #fines #distort #facts
Leave a Reply