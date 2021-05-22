There is a story behind the story of the drug war in the Padre Mugica neighborhood of Villa Lugano. And it stars people who has left universities and teaches in universities and that it has nothing to do with drugs, unless proven otherwise.

We are talking about the judges of the City who they systematically look the other way when they have to authorize police intervention. The issue rose to the surface on Tuesday, when neighbors fed up with shootings, the sale of drugs in the street and the use of young children as sentries made an anti-drug picket, with applause to the police, not for being the police but for showing up and stopping the gangsters.

Drug trafficking is a complex issue, but the prosecution had asked six times to search homes where drugs were collected and sold. The first was exactly one year ago: on May 21, 2020, to judge Natalia Molina, who rejected it. Molina refused again on June 9 and later, in a row, Judge Bartumeu Romero on June 18 and Pablo Casas on August 10, August 18 and October 14. People had to go out on the street for a surrogate judge, Natalia Ohman, to sign the 44 boxed raids.

The City Police in the Padre Mugica neighborhood of Villa Lugano. Photo: Fernando de la Orden

You have to read the number 44 twice to take a better dimension of such nonsense. The state knew but did nothing. Last night they seized weapons and drugs. It sounds weird but it is not weird. In January 2019, the cases of drug dealing were passed to the Buenos Aires justice, where politics got more involved than in Comodoro Py since Yuyo Gauna, De la Rúa’s secretary, invented the famous fifty fifty distribution of judges between radicals and Peronists. The judges of the City are appointed by the Legislature from a shortlist of candidates proposed by the Magistracy. The government does not participate except to elect the members of the Superior Court.

For years, those in charge of this oiled company have been Daniel Angelici and Juan Manuel Olmos, today Alberto Fernández’s chief adviser. Politics and justice play a dangerous game for the people. And the problem is not only that judges and chambermaids fail according to who they owe the charge, as seen in the fight for the closure of schools. Also, it is his professional level and the extreme defense that many make of the guarantee. Former courtier Zaffaroni is on the right.

In the city that fills President Fernández with guilt seeing it so opulent, there are 50 settlements between large and small where about 300,000 people live, data difficult to specify in detail. But that’s the number: something like 10% of the population. There are many votes and there is a lot of political militancy there, because although they are not entirely decisive, they tend to tip decisive political scales. Viruses, shootings between gangs, unemployment, money down, drugs up and overnight a deployment of special troops for live televised raids. The usual and many other questions: sporadic over-performances that do not resolve the underlying issue that is not at all sporadic.