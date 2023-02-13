Almost three years after the start of the covid-19 pandemic, magistrates and servers of the Judiciary are resisting the return of face-to-face activities, while there are courts and courts emptied across the country. Lawyers cannot find judges and denounce paralyzed processes, as well as long waits for a hearing.

Associations and unions rebelled against an order to return to jobs imposed by the National Council of Justice (CNJ). Servers complain about damage to the “routine” and “family environment” of those who live outside the districts and even use “organized life abroad” as an argument.

The contested decision is from the CNJ, of November 17, 2022. Under the command of Minister Rosa Weber, the councilors overturned 2020 resolutions, by former president Dias Toffoli, which allowed the postponement of procedural acts and teleworking. The new resolution determines the period of 60 days for the establishment of the pre-pandemic routine, which expires on Thursday.

The collegiate also changed a 2016 resolution on the teleworking of servers and imposed that the modality be limited to 30% of the staff of the courts and courts. It was also decided that a working group would be created, with CNJ staff and judges, to implement the return to face-to-face activities and monitor the progress of face-to-face activities.

Rapporteur of the cases that led to the issue of the resolution, counselor Luiz Philippe de Melo Filho, who is a minister of the Superior Labor Court (TST), stated that “the return of the judiciary to its respective workplaces is a non-negotiable imperative at a time when the whole of Brazilian society has already returned to a situation of normality”. According to him, the old resolutions give rise to “numerous disparate interpretations that severely harm the life of the Brazilian jurisdiction” – which, in this case, is the citizen.

The Associative Front of the Judiciary and the Public Ministry (Frentas), which brings together the main entities of the categories, triggered the CNJ, however, with a request for the extension of the deadline. Frentas claims that adapting to face-to-face “will take time” and also claims that “it will require the appointment of new magistrates, prosecutors and public defenders”.

Entities linked to the servers also rebelled. The National Federation of Judiciary Servers (Fenajud) says that “the entire life of servers and magistrates throughout the Judiciary who are eventually telecommuting will be affected”. For Fenajud, there will be “irreparable damage in changing their routine, their family environment, since some live in a location far from the district where they are allocated”.

The Union of Servers of the 7th Region of Labor Justice (Sindissétima) argues that the resolution inspires “a sense of injustice and nonconformity”: “What about the organized life of servers that are in other states or abroad? How could anyone guess that the CNJ would impose, without there being any real problem with customer service, the operation of the units or productivity, a restriction of this nature?”

‘abandonment’

Despite the complaints, the Brazilian Bar Association (OAB) presses for face-to-face work. The entity went to the file to endorse the decision of the CNJ. Melo Filho denied all requests from associations and unions.

“The OAB understands that the adoption of new technologies to streamline procedural acts is beneficial as long as it expands the population’s access to Justice, it is not an impediment. Therefore, the choice on the model of hearings, whether in person or virtual, must be made by the jurisdiction in order to meet the reality and possibility of each one”, said the national president of the entity, Beto Simonetti.

In monitoring the return to the courts, the CNJ has received complaints or even verified in corrections the absence of judges in forums, which harms the population. During an inspection at the Court of Justice of Pará (TJ-PA), last week, the national justice inspector, Luis Felipe Salomão, who is a minister of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), invoked the “sense of responsibility of the judiciary”.

“We have news that, in many states, what was happening was a situation of near abandonment, mainly in the interior”, said the inspector. Salomão also asked the internal affairs departments to pay attention to the face-to-face return.

inspections

At the end of October 2022, eight judges and 34 civil servants linked to the Corregedora Nacional de Justiça inspected the buildings of the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories (TJDFT), which is just nine minutes from the headquarters of the CNJ, in Brasília, and find the buildings emptied of servants and magistrates. From other states, complaints from lawyers also reached the agency.

So far, there have been seven procedures for investigation, but not all of them will become processes, because the investigation is preliminary and part of them had specific rules from each court to stay out of the workplace. However, the situation shows the reduction of the judicial structure, especially in small and poor cities.

In the case of the DF, the Corregedoria recommended to the Court, for example, the opening of an investigation to investigate the conduct of a judge who also used telecommuting. According to internal affairs, it was postponing for months the holding of hearings with arrested defendants – which have priority. The rest of the TJDFT is also being closely monitored.

In Igarapava (SP), judges Joaquim Augusto Simões Freitas and Pedro Henrique Bicalho Carvalho, from the São Paulo Court of Justice (TJ-SP), were denounced to Internal Affairs by the local OAB. The president of the entity in the region, Nilva Maria Pimentel, told the CNJ that the magistrates do not live there and do not “even appear at the forum to solve urgent cases”. According to her, processes have been stalled for five months. Salomão ordered the Court to investigate the conduct of the magistrates.

Cases like these will be investigated in the coming months by the CNJ, which has opened a reporting channel and has been receiving complaints. The TJ-SP informed that the Corregedoria accompanied the work of the magistrates of Igarapava and “detected that, despite the high number of distributed facts, there is high productivity, which has allowed the reduction of the collection of the region”. The court also said that magistrates are authorized to reside outside the district. When asked to respond on behalf of its judges, the TJDFT had not responded until the publication of this report.

Dialogue

Associations representing magistrates and server unions claim that the National Council of Justice (CNJ) did not promote the necessary debate when determining the return of face-to-face activities. The entities also claim that teleworking has led to an increase in the number of decisions, by dispensing with meeting all parties in the same forum and on the same date.

To the Estadão, the president of the Association of Magistrates of Brazil (AMB), Frederico Mendes Júnior, said he was in favor of maintaining remote work and said that it provided “productivity gains and savings for public coffers, in addition to expanding access to Justice”. “

“To give you an idea, the total number of decisions handed down by the Judiciary grew by 16% in 2021 and around 9% in 2022, during the period of social isolation, when teleworking was the rule,” he said.

In the process that led to the CNJ’s resolution of November 17, 2022, Frentas states that “it should also be noted that, given the beginning of the recess period and forensic vacations, there was not enough time to hear the representatives of the society civil society, especially those linked to the justice system”. “Nor was there time to carry out the relevant studies and analyses”, he argues.

‘Unilateral’

Fenajud claims that the measure was taken “unilaterally”. The Union of Servers of the 7th Region of Labor Justice (Sindissétima), in turn, states that, “despite demonstrating a legitimate concern with the proper functioning of the jurisdictional activity”, the decision, “due to the fact that it has not debated the issue with the civil servants and their representative entities, ended up taking the wrong path”. According to the entity, the measure “will, in fact, bring severe damage to the proper functioning of Justice and to the lives of servers”.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.