In the midst of the political storm due to the legal reform proposed by the Government to unblock the renewal of the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), the body chaired by Carlos Lesmes released this Friday a survey of judges and magistrates that reveals that 99% affirm feel totally independent to make decisions in the exercise of their work. In addition, almost 90% reproach politicians for shirking their responsibility and choosing to prosecute complex matters instead of reaching pacts and agreements. 57% of those surveyed suspend the work of the current Council and 48% consider that they have not made appointments based on criteria of merit and capacity.

The study was prepared by Metroscopia on behalf of the Council between September 8 and 22 through telephone interviews with a thousand active judges and magistrates (so the sample represents almost 20% of the judicial career) selected randomly according to the real distribution by sex, age and jurisdictional bodies. The survey serves to make an X-ray of the race, according to which, practically all the judges share a very positive perception of justice in Spain, which they consider independent of political power despite the fact that the majority – 83% – believe that all governments, whatever their ideology, show more interest in controlling it than in providing it with the means to make it more agile and effective.

The members of the race also agree (86%) in rejecting the idea of ​​intervening with their decisions in matters of an exclusively political nature, but they do believe (88%) that politicians often evade their responsibility by judicializing the most complex matters rather than striving for agreements. In any case, 90% of those surveyed affirm that they have never received any indication or suggestion about how to resolve a specific case from the Government, the Autonomous Communities or the CGPJ; 88%, neither from political parties, other judges or economic or social pressure groups.

The percentage drops to 72% when the question refers to media pressure. Up to 9% respond that they “frequently” feel pressured by the media, of which a large majority (84%) think that they do not adequately reflect judicial work. Even so, 84% of judges and magistrates say that, when passing judgment, they never (32%) or rarely (52%) take into account the pressures that could come to them.

Opinions are less unanimous when judges are asked about the work of the current Council, whose mandate expired in December 2018 and has been serving since. The majority (54% versus 43%) consider that the body chaired by Lesmes has not conveyed an image of independence from the Spanish Justice or made appointments based exclusively on criteria of merit and ability (48% versus 42%). More than half of those surveyed (57%) suspend the work of the body chaired by Lesmes. To the question “What overall evaluation does the current General Council of the Judiciary deserve throughout its mandate?”, 47% rate it as insufficient (on a numerical scale from 0 to 10, they give it 3 or 4) and 10%, very insufficient (score from 0 to 2). 41% approve of their work: 14% with an excellent (score from 8 to 10) and 27% with a good (between 5 and 7). The average score received by the current Council is 4.9.

Opinions are mostly positive (49%) regarding the support provided by the Council to judges and magistrates who have been subjected to harassment by the media or political bodies, although 42% maintain that this support has not been provided . 59% also complain that the Council does not provide them with the necessary support to carry out their daily work. Judges do not feel supported either by the Ministry of Justice (70%), nor by the Justice Departments of the autonomous governments (55%). 73% do consider, however, that the governing bodies of the courts of justice support them.

Despite the fact that 90% admit that they have never received political pressure, the same percentage shows a clear interest that the 12 members of the judicial shift who are part of the CGPJ are appointed by direct election by the members of the career, an option that they defend parties such as Ciudadanos and the PP, but which the PSOE and Podemos oppose. Respondents argue that this change in the way the members are selected (they are now elected by Congress and the Senate) would eradicate any appearance of political contamination in the judicial action. This is the reform that the members of the career who have participated in the study urge the most, of which nine out of 10 demand a new State pact for Justice (the last, signed by the PP and the PSOE, is signed on May 28, 2001) that allows, definitively, to carry out all the operational and organizational reforms that, in his opinion, the Justice continues to need.

Judges also support reforms to restrict the exercise of popular action (68%) or to prohibit political parties from exercising it in procedures with political significance or in which corruption crimes are investigated. Less support finds the possibility that the prosecutors go on to instruct the investigations, in combination with the guarantee judge, a change that the Government is preparing. Only 41% are in favor, while 55% are against.