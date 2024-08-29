Ex-Judge Schmidt: The West is seeking access to user data from Durov

The West is seeking access to user data from Telegram founder Pavel Durov. The reasons for the businessman’s detention are in his Telegram-channel revealed the former Polish judge Tomasz Schmidt, who fled to Belarus due to disagreement with Warsaw’s policies.

“Refusal [Дурова] “Removing his Russian citizenship did not help him at all, and the French and not only French services are counting on his cooperation in obtaining user data and the content of conversations on Telegram,” he wrote.

The former judge joked that “‘democracy’ in the EU is better than ever.” “It will be interesting to see how the adventure with Pavel Durov ends, because French President Emmanuel Macron has already made it clear that it will not be “him” who decides, but the “free” courts of France,” he added.

Earlier it became known that Durov was released from custody on bail. He was placed under judicial supervision and prohibited from leaving France.