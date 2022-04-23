Rafael Correa was sentenced to eight years in prison for bribery, but Belgium granted him political asylum as a refugee.| Photo: EFE/Mario Guzman

The president of the National Court of Justice of Ecuador, Iván Saquicela, denied this Friday (22) that there is political persecution against former President Rafael Correa, after asking for his extradition, and declared himself “surprised” that Belgium had granted him political asylum as a refugee.

“Here there is nothing more than a prison sentence for a crime of bribery,” Saquicela told a press conference after signing the extradition request on Thursday.

The magistrate recalled that Correa has a sentence of eight years in prison issued by the Ecuadorian justice for the crime of bribery and stated that his duty is to request and process the extradition request, regardless of whether the former president has received asylum in Belgium.

The sentence was handed down in the context of the 2012-2016 Bribery case, a scheme in which undue contributions were received at the presidential palace of Carondelet for the irregular financing of the government movement Alianza País, in exchange for the awarding of millionaire state contracts to companies, including the Brazilian construction company Odebrecht.

However, the asylum granted by the government of Belgium, to which the Efe Agency had access, is considered by Correa and his followers as proof of the political persecution they denounce against the former president.

Even Correa himself said on his Twitter account this Friday that “Saquicela’s competence is anthological”, for formulating the extradition when he already has guaranteed asylum.

In this sense, Saquicela guaranteed that the extradition request “is not about political or ideological-political issues”.

“This is a crime of corruption, which is prosecuted internationally. Therefore, we request extradition, in strict law, for the crime of bribery as a mediate (material) perpetrator”, highlighted the judge.

“My duty is to be an independent and impartial judge, beyond political events. I don’t owe anything to any government, neither that of Mr. Correa nor that of the current government. I am an impartial judge and I always advocate judicial independence,” he added.

Regarding the asylum granted to Correa by Belgium, the president of the National Court stated that he did not have an official notification of it and declared that he was “surprised” that political asylum had been granted.

“In these circumstances in which I request extradition, I find that four or five days ago apparently political asylum was granted,” he commented.

In the resolution to which Efe had access and dated 15 April, the General Commissioner for Refugees and Stateless Persons (CGRS) of Belgium confirms that it granted Correa refugee status in the country of origin of his wife, Anne Malherbe.

Saquicela stressed that he respects public international law and the attributions of the different powers of the State, but reiterated that he will continue with the processing of the extradition request, regardless of the position taken by the government of Ecuador and what Belgium finally decides.

Correa, who ruled Ecuador from 2007 to 2017, settled in Belgium shortly after his term ended, and has not returned to the country since early 2018, when investigations began against him for accusations he had always denied.