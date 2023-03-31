Three White Lives Matter (WLM) activists were sentenced to community service of 80, 70 and 36 hours at the court in Breda on Friday. According to the court, they were guilty of ‘group insult to people with a dark skin color or another ethnicity’. They will have to appear later for racist projections on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam.

In October 2021, the men stuck stickers in Breda with racist slogans such as ‘Stop white replacement’ and ‘National Socialism, we are back’. In addition, it has been proven that Albert Jan P. called a couple ‘cancer negroes.’ Daniel S. hit the black man in the head during that confrontation.

Two of the three suspects, John A. (24) and Daniel S. (34), are also suspects in the case of the racist slogans that were projected on the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam during New Year's Eve. They will have to answer for that matter later. They are known faces within the WLM movement.

Conditional prison sentence

The court also gave them a one-month suspended prison sentence. One condition is that they are prohibited from distributing stickers or posters with the ideas of WLM or similar groups.

During the handling of the case, two weeks ago, one of the suspects said that he saw the stickers as a contribution to the social debate. John A. stated that he was ‘afraid that his race would die out’. “White people will become a minority.”

Racial Doctrine

The stickers with ‘Stop White Replacement’ and those about National Socialism are offensive and discriminatory, the judiciary said. “They refer directly to the racial doctrine, which states that certain races are superior to others.” The lyrics also speak of ‘utter contempt for other people’. “These actions have nothing to do with freedom of expression. It contributes to polarization.”



Quote

Black Lives Matter considers the lives of dark-skinned people to be as valuable as those of other people Verdict of the court

There was a lot of commotion about the group White Live Matters on New Year’s Day. They then projected racist slogans on the Erasmus Bridge. In the weeks that followed, laser projections also appeared on the Anne Frank House and the city hall of Eindhoven, among others. It is still unknown when the case about the projections on the Erasmus Bridge and other buildings will play out.

Black Lives Matter

The court writes in its judgment that there is also a clear difference between the action groups White Lives Matter and Black Lives Matter. White Lives Matter believes that white people’s lives are worth more and matter more than the lives of dark-skinned people and strive for white supremacy. The message of the Black Lives Matter movement is that the lives of dark-skinned people are just as valuable as those of other people.”