From: Nadja Zinsmeister, Moritz Bletzinger

The photo shows Virgina Giuffre, who was underage at the time, with Prince Andrew and Ghislaine Maxwell. © AFP photo / United States District Court for the Southern District of New York



The Epstein files were previously secret, but now they are about to become public. And prominent names could come up: Bill Clinton, for example.

New York – Is the Epstein secret file now coming to light? At the beginning of December, a court in New York announced that hundreds of confidential documents would be made public in the first week of January. This follows an order from Federal Judge Loretta Preska in Manhattan to reveal the names of about 180 people who have been linked to Epstein. Some prominent names are believed to be on the list, including Britain's Prince Andrew, 63, and former US President Bill Clinton, 77.

Who had contact with Epstein? Names should be published

So far, the people have only been mentioned anonymously in the court documents. They are victims, employees, business partners and alleged accomplices of Epstein. According to the federal judge, there is no longer any reason for anonymization since many of the people named have already been quoted in the media or have been easily identified through interviews in recent years. The judge therefore scheduled the names to be published at the beginning of January 2024. Those affected had the opportunity to appeal the decision.

Financier Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in 2019. © Uma Sanghvi/IMAGO

Serious allegations against Prince Andrew

Britain's Prince Andrew is believed to be named in the documents. This is in connection with a defamation lawsuit brought by the American Virginia Giuffre in 2016 against Epstein's former lover and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Giuffre accused Epstein and Maxwell of forcing her to have sex with Prince Andrew and other prominent men when she was 17. Prince Andrew has denied the allegations and claimed he did not remember ever meeting Giuffre. After the allegations were made Prince Andrew banned from Buckingham Palace.

The lawsuit was settled the following year, but the Miami Herald initiated legal action to gain access to the files and investigate the Epstein network. The names on the list at that time were all listed only with numbers and the pseudonym “Doe”.

He was allegedly on Epstein Island: Is Bill Clinton behind the pseudonym “John Doe 36”?

Former US President Bill Clinton is also expected to be on the list. Loud ABC News He was assigned the pseudonym “John Doe 36”. Giuffre never made any allegations against Clinton, but claimed she met the ex-president on Epstein's private Caribbean island.

Clinton's name is said to appear more than 50 times in court records, but the former president's mentions are often related to efforts to subpoena him “to testify under oath about his relationship with Epstein,” according to the US broadcaster.

Epstein abuse scandal – accomplice Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison

Epstein was arrested in July 2019 and found dead in his prison cell in August 2019. The businessman, who had connections in the highest circles, is said to have sexually abused numerous underage girls. His former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty in December 2021 and sentenced to 20 years in prison in June 2022. According to the court, she had supported Epstein for years in recruiting the underage girls and young women, some of whom were passed on to other men.

An earlier indictment against Epstein led to a very favorable deal for the entrepreneur, making him a symbol of a social elite that can get away with crimes. His relationships with celebrities and his death at the age of 66 gave rise to numerous rumors and conspiracy theories.

