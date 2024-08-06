Harvard University has failed to persuade a US district judge to dismiss a lawsuit by Jewish students accusing the prestigious Ivy League school of allowing its campus to become what they see as a bastion of anti-Semitism. The ruling could reignite a heated debate over the boundaries between the right to free speech and hate speech that Jewish students say they saw during student protests in solidarity with Gaza that swept US campuses since the start of the war and erupted in mass encampments this spring.

Without ruling on the merits, Boston District Judge Richard Stearns found that Harvard’s response to the incidents on campus was inadequate and that “the alleged facts demonstrate that Harvard failed its Jewish students,” who complained of feeling unsafe in a hostile environment. Stearns also said it was “doubtful” that Harvard could rely on the argument that some of the reported activities on campus were protected by the First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which enshrines the right to free speech.

The students filed a lawsuit in January — the campus standoff began in October, after the Gaza war began — accusing Harvard of selectively enforcing its anti-discrimination policies to fail to protect Jewish students from harassment they said they faced from pro-Palestinian students, ignoring their requests for protection, and hiring professors who the plaintiffs said supported “anti-Semitic violence and spread anti-Semitic propaganda.”

Stearns says he has found sufficient allegations that Harvard acted with deliberate indifference toward its Jewish community. “To conclude that [la demanda] “has not plausibly proven a deliberate indifference that would reward Harvard for virtuous public statements that were alleged to have largely failed to deliver disciplinary action against offending students and faculty,” the ruling reads. “The facts alleged demonstrate that Harvard failed its Jewish students,” the judge added.

Stearns notes in his ruling that the Harvard plaintiffs can bring two additional lawsuits alleging the university’s contractual breach of its nondiscrimination policies, and unfair treatment of students by failing to enforce those policies “impartially.”

The suit sought an injunction to halt Harvard’s alleged violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which prohibits recipients of federal funds from discriminating on the basis of race, religion or national origin. It was filed eight days after Chancellor Claudine Gay resigned over her handling of the crisis but also came under fire for allegations of plagiarism. The suit is one of many against the nation’s top universities, some of them already settled, including those against Brown University and New York University, which were resolved last month.

Columbia University, for its part, agreed in June to provide security personnel and other measures to settle allegations that its campus had become unsafe. Indeed, Chancellor Minouche Shafik is considering giving new duties, including the power to detain students, to the 290-member internal security team, the newspaper reported Monday. The Wall Street Journala very controversial measure on the eve of the start of the school year.

The temperature of the debate over whether universities did enough to stem the protests against Jews over the Israeli military offensive in Gaza has not cooled, despite the eviction, sometimes by force, of the encampments that sprang up on campuses in April. In fact, it has become a new trench in the cultural wars in the US. From the Congressional committee that subjected the rectors of Harvard, Pennsylvania and MIT to summary trial, to the pressure of major donors, who threatened to withdraw their aid – which led to the resignation of the first two – the mobilization of the campuses has become a political weapon in an election year, and even rhetorical ammunition for the speech that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave ten days ago in the US Congress, hence the verdict could revive a controversy that the Republicans have ardently fanned and that has created a division in the Democratic ranks.

