The Supreme Court has reprimanded a criminal court of the Court of Appeal in The Hague for attempting to undermine the criminal proceedings regarding the MH17 air disaster. The judge distributed to her colleagues a book written by her brother containing a plot about the downing of MH17. She called the lawsuit “a deliberate and transparent cover-up.”

According to the Supreme Court, the judge ‘unmistakably intended to influence the judicial officials involved and the course of the court case’, as can be read in the judgment. From research of the FD it concerns judge Charlotte van Rijnberk (68). The Supreme Court states that during the criminal case ‘with great social impact’ it directly approached members of the judiciary who were charged with handling the case.

Last year, two Russians and a Ukrainian were sentenced to life imprisonment in the Netherlands. They were responsible in eastern Ukraine for bringing in, transporting and deploying the Russian Buk missile. The Malaysia Airlines aircraft was shot down on July 17, 2014. All 298 people on board, including 196 Dutch people, were killed.

Van Rijnbeek’s brother wrote the book under a pseudonym MH17. A false flag terror attack unfolding a theory in which he blames Ukraine for the attack. For example, the back cover states that in the MH17 trial ‘the wrong people are on trial’ and that an investigation used in the trial is ‘a cover-up created by tunnel vision or corruption’.

‘A big show trial’

Van Rijnbeek was then present when the book was handed over to the judges and prosecutors and also sent it to the leader of the OM's investigative team and the Advocate General. In addition, she sent a letter to the leader of the investigation team, the judges involved, prosecutors and the Advocate General. Van Rijnbeek says in those letters that she has joined 'the alternative outlined in the book and opposes the scenario presented in the court case'. She later called the lawsuit "a big show trial" in conversation with the attorney general.

The Supreme Court blames her for ‘undermining confidence in the authority and impartiality of the judiciary’. She has had a written reprimand. According to the Supreme Court, this is sufficient, because it has ‘shown insight into the unacceptable nature of the actions (…) and has accepted that it will no longer work in the criminal justice department’. Nor has she ever been disciplined in her career.

It FD writes that Van Rijnbeek has been transferred to the Tax Law team. Her lawyer does not want to confirm this to this site and does not want to give a substantive response about the case.

