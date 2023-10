Former US President Donald Trump | Photo: EFE/EPA/PETER FOLEY

Former President of the United States Donald Trump (2017-2021) faces a threat of arrest after violating a gag order on court employees issued by Judge Arthur Engoron, who is responsible for ruling on the case regarding alleged corporate fraud involving the former American president in New York.

Issued on the 2nd, Judge Engoron’s order prohibited Trump from publishing messages on the internet about employees of the court where he is being tried, which is located in New York.

However, according to the judge, Trump had “disregarded” this restriction when he published a photo of a court secretary where she appeared next to Chuck Schumer, leader of the Democratic majority of the Senate. With the photo, Trump wrote that it was “shameful that Judge Engoron was working on your case.”

Judge Engoron, who classified Trump’s message as “false and denigrating”, expressed “his concern about the consequences” of “incendiary lies” on the internet, highlighting that such “statements have led to serious physical harm in the past”. He stated that he will allow the defendant, in the Trump case, to explain “why this should not result in serious sanctions or even prison time.”

Trump’s lawyer, Christopher Kise, admitted the carelessness of the former president’s team in publishing the photo and message and apologized on behalf of his client. Kise explained that the post was removed from Truth Social, where it was originally published, but inadvertently remained on the Trump campaign website. The judge responded that he would take this fact into consideration, but highlighted that Trump is responsible for the “great machine under his command.”

In addition to the case in New York, Trump faces a similar gag order in another criminal case in Washington DC, related to his alleged interference in the last elections. In this process, he is prohibited from talking about potential witnesses or “disqualifying prosecutors.” (With EFE Agency)