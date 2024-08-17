Mexico City.– As of this afternoon, Javier Corral can no longer be detained with the arrest warrant that was issued against him for an alleged embezzlement of 98.6 million pesos to the detriment of the Government of Chihuahua.

The Fifth District Judge in Amparo of Mexico City, Patricia Marcela Diez Cerda, temporarily suspended the arrest warrant against the former governor of Chihuahua and set the payment of a guarantee of 120 thousand pesos to maintain the judicial protection in force.

The justice system granted him a provisional suspension and set the hearing for August 27 to determine whether to grant him a definitive suspension, a ruling that would indefinitely halt the arrest warrant.

At the same time, Diez Cerda agreed to hold the constitutional hearing until September 27, which is the last requirement that must be met before the judges can issue the amparo ruling.

Corral is wanted by the Chihuahua Police based on an arrest warrant issued by the First Instance Judge of the Judicial District of Morelos, in that entity, for the crime of embezzlement.

The arrest warrant was issued on August 9 in criminal case 3050/2024, at the request of the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of Chihuahua and based on an investigation file initiated by a complaint from the State Superior Audit Office.

This crime does not require pretrial detention, either ex officio or justified, however, today judges consider other factors to deprive a defendant of his or her liberty, such as the risk of flight, the risk to the integrity of victims and witnesses, among others.

On Wednesday, Chihuahua police attempted to execute the arrest warrant against Corral at the Gin Gin restaurant in Colonia Roma, but the former governor made at least one phone call and the capital prosecutor Ulises Lara soon arrived at the establishment.

“We decided not to cooperate. I am the Attorney General of Mexico City. You gave us this document today. We received it, but we have not responded,” said Lara regarding the cooperation letter with which the agents requested authorization to execute the arrest.

The prosecutor then took the former state leader away in his truck, frustrating his capture.