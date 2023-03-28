Eduardo Appio mentions the messages obtained in Operation Spoofing and disputes the judge’s impartiality

Judge Eduardo Appio, from the 13th Federal Court of Curitiba, suspended, in an action derived from Operation Lava Jato, on Sunday (26.Mar.2023) the blockade of assets and values ​​of businessman Márcio Pinto de Magalhães, former representative of the company Trafigura in Brazil. He was arrested during the phase of the operation that investigated the payment of bribes to Petrobras employees.

According to the judge, there is no news that Magalhães tried to “subtract your personal assets from future State action”. Appio also cited the defense’s argument that Judge Gabriela Hardt had demonstrated “animosity” towards the accused in the process and “Association” with task force members. Here’s the full of the decision (191 KB).

“There may have been, in fact, an association between the learned substitute judge of the case and the members of the so-called task force of the Federal Public Ministry, in order to place the prosecution in more favorable conditions than the defense”says the ruling.

The judge contests Hardt’s impartiality and also cites the messages obtained in Operation Spoofing, which targeted the hackers who hacked into prosecutors’ accounts.

SPOOFING OPERATION

A Operation Spoofing was closed by the PF (Federal Police) without identifying the existence of principals in the invasion of messaging applications by authorities and investigated in Operation Lava Jato.

The inquiry was launched on July 23, 2019 and ran for 2 and a half years. In the final report, the corporation concluded that the hackers who invaded the messaging applications of Lava Jato prosecutors and then-judge Sergio Moro were not paid or received orders from third parties.

The leak of Moro’s conversations with the now ex-prosecutor Deltan Dallagnoland with other members of Lava Jato, he became known as “jet leak“. reported by intercept Brazilthe site indicated, among other things, an alleged collusion against the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT).