A law in the state of Texas, in the United States, which authorized local authorities to arrest and deport people suspected of entering the country illegally, was temporarily suspended by a federal judge this Thursday (29). The measure, which would come into force next Tuesday (March 5), was considered “unconstitutional and a threat to national unity”.

The law, called SB4, was signed into law in December 2023 by Texas Governor Greg Abbott, from the Republican Party, who claimed that the state was suffering an “invasion” of immigrants from the border with Mexico. The law empowered state and local law enforcement to detain illegal immigrants and state judges to issue deportation orders.

However, the judge of the Federal Court of the Western District, David Alan Ezra, from Austin, capital of Texas, granted a temporary injunction against the law, responding to a request from the federal government, led by President Joe Biden, of the Democratic Party. The Democratic administration's Justice Department has previously argued that only the federal government has the authority to regulate immigration and that the Texas law violated the Constitution.

“If allowed, SB4 could open the door for each state to pass its own version of immigration laws,” Judge Ezra wrote in his ruling. “SB4 threatens the fundamental notion that the United States must regulate immigration with one voice,” he added.

According to information from CNNGovernor Abbott said he will appeal the decision and that he will not back down in his “fight to protect the state and the nation from the migration crisis caused by Biden”.

“The President of the United States has a constitutional duty to enforce federal laws that protect the states, including existing laws that require the detention of illegal immigrants,” the Republican said in a statement.

The temporary decision issued by Judge Ezra comes precisely at a time when both President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump, separately, arrived in Texas, on the southern border, to advance their electoral campaigns around proposals on immigration.

The American president meets with members of the Border Patrol and local authorities and leaders in Brownsville, while Trump will be 500 kilometers away, in Eagle Pass, where Abbott has instituted several measures that challenge federal power over immigration.