Anti-abortion activists protest at the Supreme Court in Washington, DC, on June 26. | Photo: EFE/EPA/SHAWN THEW

North Dakota District Judge Bruce Romanick on Thursday (12) struck down a state law on abortion that banned it in almost all cases.

In his ruling, the judge argued that the current rule is unconstitutional. “The North Dakota Constitution guarantees every individual, including women, the fundamental right to make medical judgments affecting her bodily integrity, health, and autonomy, in consultation with a chosen health care professional, free from government interference,” Romanick wrote.

He further argued that the law does not make clear to doctors what the medical standards are for performing abortions in cases of medical exceptions to the ban.

Current North Dakota law prohibits abortion in all cases except rape or incest, as long as the mother is less than six weeks pregnant or her pregnancy is at risk.

The state, like other notoriously red states (in reference to Republicans), passed an abortion ban after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn it Roe v. Wadetransferring the power to legislate on the issue back to the states. The North Dakota legislature passed an abortion ban last year.

Pro-life Republican state Sen. Janne Myrdal gave a statement to the North Dakota Monitor news portal, saying that Thursday’s decision (12) is a defeat mainly for families and their unborn children. “The losers today are the unborn children and their mothers and fathers, not any activists. There is no winner in this,” she lamented.

Abortion is a central issue of debate among American voters ahead of the November elections, alongside the economy, immigration and foreign policy.