This Tuesday was established the preliminary date for the start of the trial against former US President Donald Trump in the case of the classified documents that he illegally retained at Mar-A-Lago, his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, after leaving office in January 2021.

The federal district judge, the Colombian Aileen Cannon, ordered this Tuesday that the trial begin as soon as possible and set August 14 as the preliminary trial date. Last week, Jack Smith, the special prosecutor appointed to investigate Trump, called for a speedy trial in the case.

The former president is accused of illegally withholding sensitive national security information after he left the White House and obstructing government efforts to identify and recover the records. Last week, he pleaded not guilty in Miami federal court to the 37 federal charges against him for mishandling state secrets.

Of course, the date of the trial is not written in stone. Lawyers for the former president could file motions requesting a delay, either because they need more time to prepare for trial or for other reasons.

This case is unprecedented in the history of the United States, since Trump, who is emerging as the great favorite to win the Republican candidacy for the 2024 presidential elections, is the first former president to face federal criminal charges.

Prosecutors say the former president kept highly confidential documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, some of which they say deal with nuclear programs and plans for military attacks. The indictment singles Trump out on 37 counts. Some carry prison terms of up to 10 years. Others carry maximum terms of up to 20 years.

Trump defended himself Monday in an unusually poignant interview on the network foxnews, where he said he had been too “busy” to review the documents. In the late-night interview with host Bret Baier, he said he left the White House quickly in 2021 and his personal belongings were mixed with government documents.

“In my case, I practically took everything in a hurry, but (there were) people who packed up and left. And I had clothes there, I had all kinds of personal items there, many, many things (…) I had every right to have those boxes,” Trump said.

Asked by Baier why he didn’t hand over the documents when requested by officials, Trump said: “Because I had boxes, I want to go through the boxes and get my personal things out.”

The 77-year-old former president is also under the spotlight for his alleged role in the attack on the Capitol by a mob of followers of the magnate in January 2021. And there is also a federal case against him, presented by Smith, following a New York state criminal case scheduled for trial in Manhattan in March. That prosecution stems from hush money payments made to a porn star just before the 2016 election that Trump won. In that case, he has pleaded not guilty and said it is part of a larger political effort to take him down.

Trump also faces possible state charges in Georgia on allegations that he interfered in the outcome of the 2020 election.

WILLIAM MORENO HERNANDEZ

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

TIME