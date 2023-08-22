Former US President Donald Trump has been released on bail. After an agreement between the prosecution and Trump’s lawyers, the judge in charge of the electoral interference case in the state of Georgia has set a bail of 200,000 dollars (about 184,000 euros) for the defendant. In addition, he orders the former president not to violate the laws and to refrain from intimidating or putting pressure on witnesses in the case.

The $200,000 bail is the sum of one bond for each of the crimes he is charged with. The main one, of 80,000 dollars, is for the alleged violation of the law against organized crime. For the other 12 alleged crimes, a bond of $10,000 is required for each one. The one in Georgia is the fourth indictment of the president this year, but in none of the previous ones had bail been imposed.

Trump was indicted on August 14 for his attempts to reverse the electoral result in Georgia in the 2020 presidential election, in which he was defeated by Joe Biden. The former president and the other 18 defendants have until this Friday to be booked. Trump is expected to attend on Thursday or Friday. It will be at that moment when Trump has to contribute the money and when he will be released on bail. In practice, the law provides for the possibility of contributing only 10% of the fixed amount.

Obviously, for Trump, who has spent tens of millions of dollars of political donations on lawyers, the figure is insignificant. The issue is more moral, being subject to bail like any other accused of serious crimes. Even so, Trump’s lawyers have agreed to bail, avoiding a posting hearing for him.

In addition, the court decision sets other restrictions on Trump: “Defendant shall not take any act to intimidate any person known to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or otherwise obstruct the administration of justice,” it says. This expressly includes the prohibition to directly or indirectly threaten any of the other 18 co-defendants, witnesses, victims or the community.

In addition, the judge puts a stop to Trump’s activity on social networks, where he has been especially aggressive, since these conditions extend to postings on social networks or reposting posts made by another individual on said networks.

Trump will also not be able to communicate with any of the other defendants about the facts that are the subject of his investigation unless it is through his lawyers.

The judge also set bail this Monday for three former Trump lawyers accused in the case. it has been a total of $100,000 for John Eastman and Kenneth Chesebro and $50,000 for Ray Smith.

In addition, for the violation of the law against organized crime, Trump is accused in Georgia of conspiring to impersonate an official, pressuring an official to betray the oath of office, conspiring to present false documents and forgery, among others.

