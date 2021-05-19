In the case where the alleged “financial harassment and suffocation against the companies of the Indalo Group” is being investigated, Judge Maria Servini declared in absentia Fabián “Pepín” Rodríguez Simón -who is in Uruguay where he had requested political asylum- and ordered their international capture.

The file began with the complaint Fabián De Sousa, Cristóbal López’s partner in the Indalo Group, and there it is investigated whether “cases of corruption had been imported through which, with functional abuse and diversion of interests, they would have produced economic damages both to individuals, such as the national patrimony, with the aim of leading to the collapse of the companies that are members of that group for their liquidation and sale at a low price, presumably for the benefit of business interests related to the government and to the detriment of the public interests by which the national collecting body (Federal Administration of Public Revenues) had to ensure “.

In this context, Judge Servini called Rodríguez Simón to investigate, designated as a judicial operator of the macrismo who a few days ago requested political acylus in Uruguay, denouncing a political persecution against him.

However, and although the date for the investigation of Rodríguez Simón was just June 17, the magistrate considered that his behavior qualifies to declare him in absentia and therefore ordered his capture.

As the plaintiff in this case, Cristóbal López said that the actions of the previous government “would have been carried out as a consequence of its refusal to expressly request the then candidate for President of the Nation, Mauricio Macri, for the Grupo Indalo media companies to be present. his willingness to imprison the former President of the Nation Cristina Fernández de Kirchner “.

News in development