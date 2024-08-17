Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/16/2024 – 21:58

The Federal Court sentenced the gang involved in the international drug trafficking scheme that led to Brazilians Jeanne Paollini and Kátyna Baía being mistakenly arrested in Germany after switching luggage labels in March 2023.

Six people were convicted of drug trafficking and association with drug trafficking. Five men are identified as leaders of the gang and one woman is said to be the link between employees at Guarulhos airport in São Paulo, the base of the scheme, and the drug traffickers.

The group was arrested by the Federal Police in July last year in Operation Side Effect. The preventive arrests are maintained.

“The materiality for trafficking was fully confirmed,” wrote judge Márcio Augusto de Melo Matos, 6th Federal Court of Guarulhos.

The convicted and their sentences:

– Gleison Rodrigues dos Santos, known as Vovô, received 39 years, 8 months and 10 days in a closed initial regime;

– Fernando Reis de Araújo, known as Brutus, was sentenced to 26 years, 3 months and 23 days in a closed regime;

– Matheus Luiz Melo da Silva, known as Man, received a sentence of 8 years and 2 months in semi-open prison;

– Eubert Costa Ferreira Nunes, known as Bahia, was sentenced to 8 years and 2 months in semi-open prison;

– Charles Couto Santos was sentenced to 7 years in semi-open prison;

– Carolina Helena Pennacchiotti was sentenced to 16 years and 4 months in a closed regime.

After the Brazilian women were mistakenly arrested in Germany, the Federal Police identified at least two other cases of cocaine being sent to Europe using the same strategy of changing luggage labels. In total, according to the complaint, the group sent 86 kilos of the drug to the airports of Lisbon, Portugal, in October 2022, and Paris, France, in March 2023.