You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
In Nigeria there is the death penalty for gay promotion or propaganda (reference image).
Jaiver Nieto Álvarez / ETCE
In Nigeria there is the death penalty for gay promotion or propaganda (reference image).
The men asked the judge for forgiveness, but he also sentenced them to 3 months in prison and a fine.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
A F
The Kano court, lThe largest city in northern Nigeria (Africa), sentenced eight men to 10 lashes for cross-dressingan act contrary to Islamic law, according to court documents.
(You can read: Floods cause 51 deaths and 163,000 affected in Niger, Africa)
Apart from the ten lashes, the same court this Tuesday also sentenced the men to three months in prison, of which they could be freed if they pay a fine of 10,000 naira (13 US dollars).
The defendants were arrested at a wedding dressed in women’s clothing and “dancing seductively,” which is considered immoral according to Islamic norms and culture.
The men pleaded guilty and asked Judge Tamim Sani Hausawa for mercy.
Kano state is one of twelve predominantly Muslim states in the north of the country, where sharia is applied parallel to common law.
(We recommend: King Charles III arrives in Kenya amid tensions over the colonial past: what to expect?)
The court is located at the sharia police headquarters in Kano, which is known for raiding brothels, bars and wedding parties, where men and women mix, and for destroying beer after confiscating deliveries coming into the city.
This is the second conviction for cross-dressing in this city since 2004, when a young man was sentenced to a year in prison for living disguised as a woman with other women.
AFP
Read more news in EL TIEMPO
A F
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Judge #sentenced #men #lashes #dressing #women #Nigeria