The Kano court, lThe largest city in northern Nigeria (Africa), sentenced eight men to 10 lashes for cross-dressingan act contrary to Islamic law, according to court documents.

Apart from the ten lashes, the same court this Tuesday also sentenced the men to three months in prison, of which they could be freed if they pay a fine of 10,000 naira (13 US dollars).

The defendants were arrested at a wedding dressed in women’s clothing and “dancing seductively,” which is considered immoral according to Islamic norms and culture.

The men pleaded guilty and asked Judge Tamim Sani Hausawa for mercy.

Kano state is one of twelve predominantly Muslim states in the north of the country, where sharia is applied parallel to common law.

The court is located at the sharia police headquarters in Kano, which is known for raiding brothels, bars and wedding parties, where men and women mix, and for destroying beer after confiscating deliveries coming into the city.

This is the second conviction for cross-dressing in this city since 2004, when a young man was sentenced to a year in prison for living disguised as a woman with other women.

AFP

