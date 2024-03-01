Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/03/2024 – 20:16

Judge Alexandre Victor de Carvalho, from the 21st Specialized Civil Chamber of Belo Horizonte, ordered the immediate resumption of the judicial recovery of 123 Milhas.

“The danger of damage is notorious, as the undue and mistaken suspension of judicial recovery has the potential to frustrate the credit satisfaction of thousands of creditors, especially consumers”, says an excerpt from the order.

The decision responded to a request from the National Institute for Consumer Protection, which alleged losses to creditors.

The process had been suspended indefinitely following a first instance injunction. Judge Claudia Helena Batista justified that it was necessary to wait for the replacement of the judicial administrators.

In his new decision, the judge stated that the judge tried to “unfoundably fail to comply with” orders he had issued.

Lawyer Gabriel de Britto Silva, a specialist in business law, explains that the entry of the companies LH – Lance Hotéis and MaxMilhas, included in the recovery only at the beginning of October 2023, created a mismatch in the judicial recovery process.

“The expert procedures for prior verification were diverse and are also in different legal times”, he states. “And, in relation to all recoveries, there is still no decision from the collegiate, that is, from all the judges who make up the Chamber, a fact that still creates instability for the safe continuation of the recovery in a consolidated manner. For simultaneous follow-up, it is necessary for all companies to be at the same procedural stage, under penalty of violating due legal process and, therefore, generating procedural turmoil.”

WITH THE WORD, THE JUDGE

Until the publication of this text, the report contacted the Minas Gerais Court of Justice to hear the judge, but without success. The space is open for manifestation.