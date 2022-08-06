The Federal Court of Rio Grande do Sul ruled that Buser, a kind of Uber of intercity buses, does not operate an irregular business model and that it does not need authorization from the State to operate. Despite the decision, the company remains prohibited from operating interstate trips in the 3 states of the South Region (Paraná, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul) by court order.

The impediment is given by decisions of the TRF-4 (Federal Regional Court of the 4th Region), the 2nd Instance of the Federal Justice. The understanding of the 3rd Panel of the Court, in an appeal filed by road transport companies, is that Buser has an irregular model that creates a “parallel transport market” regulated by the government and which causes potentially unfair competition.

On Friday (5.Aug.2022), the company had announced that a decision of the 1st Instance of the Federal Court of Rio Grande do Sul would have released Buser’s operations in interstate travel in Rio Grande do Sul.

The sentence signed last Tuesday (2.Aug) by Judge Daniela Tocchetto Cavalheiro, of the 2nd Federal Court of Porto Alegre, was favorable in terms of the regularity of the Buser model. However, the magistrate’s decision maintained the effects of the TRF-4 determination, preventing the operation in the state.

The question of merit on the legality or otherwise of the Buser model was not analyzed by the TRF-4. The magistrate herself mentions in the sentence the possibility of her decision being later reversed in the 2nd Instance.

The judge had denied a previous request from Fetergs (Federation of Road Transport Companies of the State of Rio Grande do Sul). The entity then appealed to TRF-4, and got a favorable decision in February 2021.

“Thus, the decision rendered by the collegiate body remains sound”, said Cavalheiro in the sentence, referring to the 2nd Instance. read the intact of the judge’s decision (1 MB).

The magistrate understood that Buser is not a transport company, but “a digital platform, a technology company”. Therefore, the company would not need authorization or concession from the government to operate.

The lawsuit was filed by Fetergs against Buser. Cavalheiro stressed in the decision that there is no rule prohibiting the startup’s business model, which would imply “by a logical consequence, your permission”.

Also said that the model “empowers the final consumer”.

“The innovative business model effectively breaks with the known economic order, with the ‘establishment’, questioning the way in which the public service concession has been provided”.

Prohibition

The TRF-4 has decisions related to the 3 States of the Southern Region prohibiting Buser from disclosing, commercializing and practicing interstate road transport activities without the prior authorization of ANTT (National Land Transport Agency).

The agency must also retain and prevent the departure of used vehicles for trips marketed by Buser and operated by partner companies.

In February 2021, the 3rd Panel of the Court unanimously ruled in favor of Fetergs’ appeal against Buser, for the company to stop advertising or marketing interstate passenger transport trips in Rio Grande do Sul or to the State. Here’s the intact of the judgment (208 KB) and the report by Judge Rogerio Favreto, rapporteur of the case (508 KB).

Favreto said in the report that Buser doesn’t just operate a digital platform that brokers people interested in traveling. The startup’s argument is that the execution of the trips is carried out by authorized charter companies.

“However, as the action seeks to stop the operation of a combined passenger transport system without the proper license from ANTT, the containment measures must reach the entire chain that involves the illegal operation, also affecting the Buser company”, said the judge.

“There is a contractual formalization between the Buser operator and the charter companies to make the trips viable, which cannot be analyzed separately, but within the innovation system created by the appellees, in disagreement with the legislation and regulations of the regulatory agency, violating the rights of the permissionaires represented by the aggravating union”.

According to Favreto, the decision does not evaluate the new modality of innovation in the passenger transport service, but the “the absence or irregular state authorization to operate in the face of the current regulatory system”.

The judge also referred to the regulatory issue of the sector, under the responsibility of ANTT. Road transport companies argue that the Buser model brings “predatory and illegal competition” and charge inspection by the agency.

“It is incomprehensible that ANTT chooses to spend energy and costs on inspection -including precarious, when not absent, subject to judicial sanctions- instead of reformulating the regulations to contemplate and how these technological innovations become part of the transport system of passengers”said Favreto.

In a preliminary (provisional) decision, prior to the trial by the 3rd Panel of the TRF-4, Favreto stated that Buser’s model is irregular and “it creates an interstate transport market parallel to that regulated by the public power, generating a system of unfair competition to those companies that operate in a regular and previously authorized manner”.

The judge also recognizes that the trend is to adapt legislation to meet market innovations, regulating alternative services and avoiding conflicts with existing formats.

“However, while there is no specific legal discipline, it is necessary to apply the legislation in force and prevent the irregular exercise of the activity attacked”.

decisions

Buser’s operation has been the subject of court rulings by the country’s courts.

At the end of July, Judge Marcelo Pimentel, of the 10th Civil Court of Vitória, ruled that Buser is a technological platform that acts as an intermediary for the performance of charter services. For the magistrate, it is the charter companies that effectively transport passengers.

In November, the 12th Civil Chamber of the TJ-RJ (Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro) unanimously denied an appeal by the Sinterj (Union of Road Transport Companies) that asked for the suspension of the company’s activities. The Chamber maintained operations on the routes that connect the municipalities of the State.