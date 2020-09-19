The death of the US judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg immediately sparked a sharp debate about the succession. The focus is on US President Donald Trump and the Republican majority leader Mitch McConnell.

US judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at the age of 87.

died at the age of 87. Her death becomes a place on Supreme Court , the US Supreme Court *, vacant.

, the US Supreme Court *, vacant. The nomination for the Supreme Court is the task of US presidents – currently still Donald Trump *.

Washington – hours after Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg * the debate about her successor flared up in the USA. Mitch McConnell, Republican majority leader in the US Senate, said Friday the Senate could take immediate action on one of US President Donald Trump proposed candidates – despite the upcoming presidential election in a few weeks.

Donald Trump can nominate a candidate after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

According to the Constitution of the United States of America, it is the President’s job to nominate a person should one Seat at the Supreme Court become vacant. Then that’s right US Senate on the nomination. Only if a candidate receives a majority there will he or she be called to the Supreme Court. Last had Donald Trump Brett Kavanaugh nominated. His appeal was highly controversial due to several allegations of sexual abuse * against Kavanaugh and dragged on for several weeks.

Back in February 2016 – a good 250 days before the election Mitch McConnell refused one by the then president Barack Obama appointed successor for the recently deceased Judge Anthony Scalia in the Senate to vote. McConnell said at the time that an outgoing president couldn’t make such a far-reaching decision for the American people.

Republicans oppose Barack Obama’s nomination – what are they doing with Donald Trump?

Obama had then nominated Merrick Garland, who was considered a moderate choice. Garland did not get Senate approval. Other Republicans also spoke out against a nomination in the election year. “It’s been over 80 years since an open seat in the Supreme Court is filled in an election year. There’s a long tradition of not doing something like that in an election year, “said Ted Cruz, who is now considered one of the possible candidates for Trump is traded.

The Supreme Court – the cast Term of office Appointed by John Roberts (Chairman), 65 years old since September 29, 2005 George W. Bush Clarence Thomas, 72 years since October 23, 1991 George HW Bush Stephen Breyer, 82 years since August 3, 1994 Bill Clinton Samuel Alito, 70 years since January 31, 2006 George W. Bush Sonia Sotomayor, 66 years since August 8, 2009 Barack Obama Elena Kagan, 60 years since August 7, 2010 Barack Obama Neil Gorsuch, 53 years since April 10, 2017 Donald Trump Brett Kavanaugh, 55 years since October 6, 2018 Donald Trump

It was very similar back then Lindsey Graham voiced. “I am absolutely convinced that we should give the American people a say in the composition of the Supreme Court by electing a new president,” said the Senator from the state of South Carolina in 2016. Four years later, Graham is chairman of the judiciary -Committee in the Senate. It would thus be its job to hold the hearings in the event of a Donald Trump’s nomination perform.

Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Donald Trump wants a quick nomination

Now it remains to be seen whether the Republicans assess the situation 45 days before the next presidential election as they did four years ago. Donald Trump himself has already made it clear several times that he wants to fill the vacant position at the Supreme Court as soon as possible. The US President should have a list of possible candidates in the drawer long ago.

His party is faced with the decision to grant the president his wish before his possible election * or to remain true to their own four-year-old statements. While the term of office at the comparable German Federal Constitutional Court is twelve years and re-election is excluded, the appeal is made to the Supreme Court in the USA for lifetime. The decision on a nomination accordingly has a scope that goes well beyond the term of office of a presidency.

Whatever the decision, one thing is certain: The question of the Occupation of the Supreme Court will be the defining topic of the US election campaign in the next few weeks. (By Daniel Dillmann) * fr.de is part of the nationwide Ippen editorial network

List of rubric lists: © SAUL LOEB