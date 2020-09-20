Her effigy is unmistakable: her hair slicked back in a small low ponytail, her generously sized glasses, and the lacy or brightly colored collars over her toga. It can be seen silhouetted or caricatured, in color or black and white, on breakfast cups, T-shirts, children’s books, and superhero comics. Also in shoulder bags and even tattooed on the arms of more than one millennial. There are dolls that evoke her and girls who dress up as her for Halloween. Their phrases appear printed on badges, stickers and posters in any more or less progressive demonstration that boasts. They have written songs and film scripts for him. Every mishap in her health puts half of America on edge.

The one who sparks this fever in America is not a bestselling singer, athlete or writer, it is Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, 85, a veteran advocate for the equality of men and women who a few years ago, With the push of social media, he became a popular culture icon especially adored by young people. She earned the nickname ‘Notorious BRG’, as a rapper who called herself ‘Notorious BIG’. Now, after the 25th anniversary of her arrival at the highest judicial authority in the country,. And with poor health, he is experiencing a new wave of popularity. In the last year, RBG, a documentary about his life, nominated for the Oscars this Sunday; a ‘biopic’, On the basis of sex, which this Friday reached the Spanish screens; and also a –another- biography.

In the age of MeToo and uncomplexed feminism, many Americans celebrate the life and work of a petite woman born in 1933 Brooklyn who owes many of the great anti-discrimination rulings that set the standard in America. In 1973, as an advocate for women’s rights, Ginsburg brought the case that ended the double standard of Army aid to a male-only Supreme Court. It was the demand of Lieutenant Sharon Frontiero, who had seen how the housing subsidies that her companions and wives received automatically, were denied to her and her husband. Won.

Two years later he defended Stephen Wiesenfeld, a young widower who was left in charge of a baby. When he asked for help from Social Security to raise his son, they were denied because they were intended only for women. Ginsburg took him to the Supreme and he won again and marked a legal turning point. It showed that gender discrimination was a social scourge, for both men and women.

He had felt it on his own skin. She entered Harvard Law School in 1956, in a course with nine female students and 500 male students. Only to them, to each one of them, the then dean asked them at a dinner why they believed they should be there, occupying the place of a man. In her second year, she was placed in the top 25 students. When, years later, she graduated from Columbia University with a golden record, not a single New York law firm was even considering signing a woman. Nor was she able to access a post of assistant to the Supreme Court.

But the young lawyer knew a place in the world where men and women were equal, the home she had formed with fellow lawyer Marty Ginsburg, a type carved in wood also special for the time. They met very young at Cornell University and went to Harvard together. When her career took off later, and Jimmy Carter appointed her a federal judge in Washington, he left his job and followed his wife as naturally as she had followed him to New York when he found a job at a law firm.

When the judge’s days became marathon, he took care of the children and the home with the same normality that she did when, as Harvard students, he fell ill with cancer. Young Ruth followed her own classes, took care of the house, took care of her two children the first time, and at night she typed the notes that Marty’s classmates gave her so that she would not miss the course. I slept, remember, a couple of hours a day.

The judge tells in the documentary that the day she met her husband, who died in 2010, was the luckiest of her life. She also remembers the lessons her mother had given her, whom she lost when she was only 17 years old. “Be a lady and be independent.” By the former, she meant never to let yourself be dominated by useless emotions. With the second, that no matter how prince charming she was, she would never renounce her autonomy. Rejected by private firms, in 63 she began teaching at the university and created a course on gender or law. In the 70s the great organization of civil rights of the USA (ACLU, in its acronym in English) signed her along with other jurists to launch the Women’s Rights Projects with which feminism wanted to replicate in the 70s the struggle of African Americans in the 60. It was the time of the Fronitero case, the Wiesenfeld and others. She won five of the six cases that she took to the Supreme Court with which she changed the lives of Americans.

In 1993, nominated by Bill Clinton, she became the second woman in history to hold a position in the US Supreme Court. There she would meet Sandra Day O’Connor, who was joined by almost nothing, and joined most. One was New Yorker and the other came from rural Arizona, one was Jewish and the other from the Episcopal Church, one was progressive and the other moderate conservative, but they understood the cross-cutting of many social problems, also the cross-cutting of their solutions. A book titled Sisters in lawby Linda Hirshman, reviews the trajectory of both and describes how they created an equal legal framework. In a time of a very different political height from today, O’Connor had been confirmed unanimously in the Senate (1981) and Ginsburg would be confirmed by 96 votes to three against. The first big case for discrimination as a Supreme Court justice came in 1996, when a young woman demanded to enter the prestigious Virginia military school, which until then only admitted boys. Ginsburg argued that all eligible women had the right to attend.

She is so fond of opera that she has appeared on more than one occasion on stage, dressed in period clothes, and even performing a spoken text. A regular – and surprising – companion, until his death, was the conservative magistrate of the Supreme Antonin Scalia, with whom he forged a close and fraternal friendship.

His opinions at Court, as if that old advice from his mother were repeating itself in his head – “Be a lady” -, tend to differ, in a Court now with a conservative majority, but very serene and full of depth. It was after the George W. Bush Administration that the judicial body was leaning to the right and she chose to adopt an increasingly liberal voice.

In 2013 he wrote the discordant opinion of the decision of the Supreme Court that overthrew the article of a law that sought to avoid racial discrimination in the vote. It was the Voting Rights Act of 1965, according to which, it establishes that those States and counties that participated in racial segregation or where there have been cases of discrimination against voters in elections, must submit any changes to their electoral regulations to the approval of the federal government. Alabama appealed and won. But it was with her speech that her fame soared in the networks. A law student created a blog about her life and began to become a legend to young people. “Racial discrimination in voting still exists. The decision of the Supreme is to get rid of the umbrella in the middle of a storm because you are not getting wet “, he wrote, in an opinion that went viral and is studied in colleges. “The gender boundary does not seek to keep women on a pedestal, but in a cage,” he pointed out in another famous intervention.

When he began his dissenting stage, he said that, when he knew that he was going to oppose the majority, he wore a very specific necklace, the later known as the “necklace of dissent”, of which the Banana Republic chain has launched several editions. It was also, in June 2017, a discordant voice in one of the watershed cases in the United States: that of the pastry chef who did not want to make wedding cakes for gays because of his religious beliefs. “When a couple contacts a bakery for a wedding cake, they are looking for a cake to celebrate their wedding, not one to celebrate gay weddings or straight weddings. And that service was denied them ”.

In the presidential campaign, she betrayed herself and made the mistake of attacking then-candidate Donald Trump, calling him “fraud,” something that a Supreme Court justice should not do. She apologized. She is now one of four judges considered progressive, compared to five conservatives. Being life positions, her nomination is one of the great presidential decisions. Trump has been able to name two in his two years in office, that is why every time that the now octogenarian has a health problem and speculation begins with her retirement, progressives start to tremble and on social media they cry out for her to hold out until that I can not more. It’s something that has happened a lot lately.

Last November he suffered a fall and broke three ribs. The accident allowed doctors to detect one cancerous nodules in his lungs, of which he underwent surgery in December. A couple of weeks ago he went back to work. He won’t hang up his robe, he says, as long as he considers he can play his part. One day she was asked if she felt uncomfortable sharing a nickname with rapper Notorious BIG. “Why? We are both from Brooklyn. “