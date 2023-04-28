Singer Katy Perry has lost a trademark lawsuit against an Australian fashion label with almost the same name as her. Katie Perry had sued her near-namesake for the merchandise the singer sold during her Australian tours in 2014 and 2018. The judge ruled in favor of the fashion designer.

Katie Taylor, who sells her clothing under her maiden name Katie Perrie, filed the lawsuit in 2019, alleging that the singer used her trademark, by selling jackets, Christmas sweaters, T-shirts, sweatpants and scarves under retailers and websites during her concert tours in the country through retailers and websites. selling the name ‘Katy Perry’. Although she did this ‘with good intentions’, according to the judge, it still violated the copyright of Australian Katie and her clothing brand. The compensation will be decided later.

Katie sees her victory in court as a case of “David against Goliath,” she writes her website. “Not only have I fought for myself, but also for other small businesses in this country. Many of them were founded by women who have to compete against overseas companies that have far more financial power than we do,” writes Katie. See also Zelensky predicted the fate of Poroshenko who left Ukraine

The process was hard on her. “In recent years I have been bullied and harassed. I had to put up with disparaging remarks being made about me as I sat in court with tears in my eyes. I’ve been told I’m naive and an opportunist – but those are just the traits of entrepreneurs trying to get a start-up off the ground.’

Been together for a long time

The battle between the pop star and the Australian fashion designer over their similar-sounding name actually started in 2008 when Taylor registered the brand ‘Katie Perry’ in Australia. The singer, who scored her first hit that same year, initially tried to block the registration and later engaged lawyers to force the designer to stop using the name. Later she gave up on that.

The singer’s management has not yet responded.





