The Buenos Aires judge Roberto Gallardo summoned the Ministers of Education and Health of the City, Soledad Acuña and Fernán Quirós, to a hearing to know the protocols against the coronavirus planned for the return of face-to-face classes, scheduled for February 17.

The hearing will be held at 12, virtually, through the Cisco Webex system implemented by the Council of the Magistracy of the City of Buenos Aires.

Gallardo’s resolution is given in the framework of an amparo presented by Carlos Elías, leader of the Celestial List of the Unique Union of Workers of the State of the City of Buenos Aires (SUTECBA). But the magistrate opened the hearing to all those interested in the beginning of the school year and especially to the teaching unions.

Judge Roberto Gallardo, from his office.

The magistrate, who has a long history of dealing with macrismo, summoned “all those who may have a legal interest in the outcome of the litigation” to participate in the meeting, and announced that both Acuña and Quirós “must appear at the hearing set. personally and cannot be delegated“.

The head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, confirmed that classes in the city of Buenos Aires will begin on Wednesday, February 17 “with the greatest possible presence” and in a staggered manner, with “a test plan for teachers” from February 8.

The kindergartens, the initial level and the first cycle of Primary (first, second and third grade) and the first cycle of Secondary (first and second year) will begin their school year first. On February 22, schools will start the rest of Primary and on March 1 the remaining years of Secondary level will be added to the presence. The proposal is for both state and private management education.

The City presented its back-to-school plan: staggered return, 4 hours in classrooms, and protocols. Photo: Andrés D’elia

The planned school calendar adds two additional weeks of classes with the aim of giving students more time to learn the contents that they could not achieve the previous year and will allow teachers to know the starting point of each student.

As happened in October, the City assured that the cleaning kit, a care guide will be delivered to all schools, and public school teachers will also receive surgical masks. Faced with suspected and / or confirmed cases of coronavirus within a school, work is done on a contingency plan.

In addition, the City established priority in public transportation for students and teachers when entering and leaving the schools.

When announcing the plan “Primero la Escuela”, Larreta alluded to the “overwhelming need” to return to the classroom in the context of the coronavirus pandemic. In the middle, there were meetings with the unions, who showed their refusal. In the year, there were already three meetings to “seek consensus”.

Along these lines, Minister Soledad Acuña remarked: “We continue to work in constant dialogue with teachers and school leaders to guarantee families that their children begin their school year in safe classrooms and schools.”

AFG