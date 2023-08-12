admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 08/11/2023 – 20:44

A US federal judge on Friday ordered FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried to return to prison after prosecutors accused him of violating his bail conditions and manipulating witnesses unless two months of his trial.

Bankman-Fried, 31, has pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to money laundering and financial wrongdoing, related to the collapse of his cryptocurrency company.

District Judge Lewis Kaplan ordered Bankman-Fried’s return to federal custody, citing as “probable cause … that the accused committed the federal crime of attempted witness tampering,” the ruling said.

Prosecutors argued that Bankman-Fried’s activities as a source for The New York Times amounted to witness intimidation, citing an article in the private writings of Caroline Ellison, who previously worked at Alameda Research.

Ellison, who had a relationship with Bankman-Fried, is cooperating as a witness in the case.

Bankman-Fried’s trial is set to begin in early October.

FTX and its associated brokerage, Alameda Research, collapsed in November, dissolving a virtual trading business once valued at US$32 billion (R$156.5 billion, at current prices) by the market.

Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried, who was released on $250 million bail and was under house arrest at his parents’ California home before Friday’s ruling, defrauded investors and embezzled funds. that belonged to FTX and Alameda Research clients.

The businessman even appeared on the covers of financial and technology magazines, and Fortune magazine even compared him to Warren Buffet. However, it all came crashing down when it was revealed that Alameda’s balance sheet was based primarily on an FTX-created token with no value of its own, dangerously exposing Bankman-Fried’s companies.

He was arrested at his Bahamas apartment on Dec. 12 at the request of New York federal prosecutors.

A permanent resident of the Bahamas, he spent nine days in jail weighing his options before deciding not to contest extradition to the United States.