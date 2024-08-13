Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 12/08/2024 – 22:04

The São Paulo Court ordered the release of lawyer Ahmed Hassan Saleh, known as Mude, who was arrested in Operation Decurio. The temporary arrest was replaced by house arrest, at the request of the defense.

While at home, the lawyer must comply with three requirements: appear when summoned, not travel without judicial authorization and communicate any change of address.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of São Paulo requested that he be forced to wear an electronic ankle bracelet, but the monitoring was denied.

The case is being handled confidentially at the 2nd Court for Tax Crimes, Criminal Organizations and Money Laundering in the Capital.

Mude is one of the shareholders of the bus company UPBus, which according to the Public Ministry was being used by the Primeiro Comando da Capital (PCC) to launder money from drug trafficking.

The company, which has a contract with the City of São Paulo to operate passenger transport lines in the eastern zone, is under judicial intervention. Directors have been removed until the investigation is concluded.

The lawyer was already being investigated in Operation End of the Line and has now been arrested on suspicion of using his professional prerogatives to try to shield the criminal organization. He is also suspected of helping to launder money for the PCC. State tries to locate your defense.

With Mude, police seized a check for R$55 million, seven luxury vehicles, three firearms, ammunition, cell phones and electronics, and approximately R$25,000 and US$4,600 in cash.

