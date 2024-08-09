Ciudad Juarez.- Justice is still pending for Irvin Adolfo Zaragoza Ruiz and Fátima Guadalupe López, victims of kidnapping and murder allegedly committed by State Police agents at the end of 2020, because although a third element related to the incident was arrested, he was released by a control judge.

Former CZ agent Juan Manuel was arrested on August 2 in the state of Aguascalientes, on the basis of an arrest warrant in force against him for the crime of kidnapping under criminal case 240/2021, for which two of his former colleagues have already been sentenced to 50 years in prison for the kidnapping of Irvin in resolution of trial 135/2023.

However, according to staff from the State Attorney General’s Office, the delay of the Arrest Warrant Unit of the State Investigation Agency delayed the presentation of the accused to the High Court of Justice until 10:30 p.m. on August 5, which, for the judge, constituted illegal detention.

This was determined at an initial hearing on Tuesday, August 6, after which his release was ordered, and he immediately disappeared from the map, according to sources within the corporation consulted on condition of anonymity.

On August 5, the Attorney General’s Office reported: “Through elements assigned to the State Investigation Agency, and with the collaboration of the State Criminal Investigation Agency of the state of Aguascalientes, they executed an arrest warrant against Juan Manuel DZ, for the crime of aggravated kidnapping, committed against two people in Ciudad Juárez.”

According to the social representation, “the victims are a man and a woman whose identity is reserved.”

They are Fátima and Irvin, who have been missing since December 27, 2020, on the streets of the Las Montañas subdivision, in the southeast of the city, after state elements detained them, an event for which there were witnesses who contributed to the complaint for the violation of human rights that was being pursued by the State Human Rights Commission until shortly after the bodies of both were found, on January 13, 2021.

The Prosecutor’s Office continued in its writing by pointing out that “it was at 10:30 p.m. yesterday, Monday, August 5, that the ministerial agents complied with the judicial mandate issued by the First Instance Judge of the Accusatory Criminal System of the Bravos Judicial District, at the intersection of Siglo XXI Avenue and Zacatecas Boulevard, in the city of Aguascalientes.”

However, according to the man’s private defense, which appeared before a control court on August 6, there was an incident of violation of the rights of his client due to illegal detention, since the arrest warrant was executed on August 2 and he was made available to the court until August 5 at 10:18 p.m. without the Prosecutor’s Office justifying the delay.

It was Judge Javier Ortiz Beltrán who confirmed the violation of De la CZ’s rights and set a new date for the initial hearing, which was scheduled for yesterday at 11:00 a.m. in room 21 of the Judicial City, in Ciudad Juárez.

De la CZ was supposed to appear voluntarily to hear the formulation of the charges that the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Specialized Prosecutor for Women has against him, but he never showed up, neither he nor his lawyers, so only the social representation met in private with the judge.

Under this criminal case, two other officers were convicted only of Irvin’s kidnapping, and acquitted of Fatima’s murder.

This resolution was given after the oral trial 135/2024 brought against Jacobo Eulogio CL and Marco Antonio GG, and Luis Édgar ZP and Jesús Martín RG remain fugitives from justice.

In February 2024, both former police officers were also formally charged with the murder and femicide of the couple.

Following the decision of the control judge to release the third person allegedly involved in this incident, the Prosecutor’s Office indicated that they will appeal the decision, which would result in a new arrest warrant being issued, if this appeal is accepted and resolved in favor.

