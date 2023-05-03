State of Mexico.- Three former employees of the Mexican Food Security (Segalmex), accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the organization, were released.

A judge in Almoloya de Juárez determined in a hearing held on Tuesday that these three people were not involved in the process, reports the Latinus media outlet.

Those released are: Jesús Óscar Navarro Gárate, former director of Administration and Finance at Segalmex; Carlos Dávila, former Director of Legal Affairs at Diconsa and Segalmex; and Enrique Solís Zamorano, former assistant tax manager at Segalmex.

The three mentioned had been charged with the crimes of operations with resources of illicit origin and organized crime.

The hearing was held at the Federal Criminal Justice Center in the State of Mexico, with residence in Almoloya de Juárez.

A linked to process

In the same hearing, the judge linked to the process the representative of the company Grupo Vicente Suárez 73 SA de CV, Édgar Alejandro Armenta.

On March 9, the FGR reported that a federal judge from the Federal Criminal Justice Center in Almoloya de Juárez had issued 22 arrest warrants against people related to the irregularities that led to the embezzlement of millions in Segalmex.

Of the total number of people against whom the arrest warrants were issued, it was added, 12 were Segalmex public servants; four, businessmen linked to the case; and six, beneficiaries of the diverted resources.

These people, according to the FGR, are responsible for illegal contracts and illegal payments for 142 million 440 thousand 883 pesos, before an alleged acquisition of 7 thousand 840 tons of sugar with the company Servicios Integrales Carregin.