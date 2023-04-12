Judge released Once Caldas players accused of extortion

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Capture of soccer players from Once Caldas.
Manizales Police
The soccer players were captured in flagrante delicto by the Manizales Metropolitan Police.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The world of Colombian soccer was shaken by the capture, on Sunday night, of three players from the minor divisions of Once Caldas, pointed out for an alleged extortion of a student of Spanish nationality.
The soccer players demanded from the student the sum of 500,000 pesos to return an iPhone that had been stolen days before.
The club confirmed that the three players belong to the institution. “The National Police captured three youth players belonging to the lower divisions of our club for the alleged commission of a criminal act,” he confirmed in a statement.
“The Club is respectful of the law and the rights of juveniles as persons allegedly involved in a crime, which is why we will abide by and be attentive to the decisions of the Administration of Justice, with which we will collaborate in whatever is necessary,” he added. Once Caldas in a document.
This is how the process against the three footballers continues
This Tuesday, a judge of the Republic released the three footballers, Esteban García Jiménez, Santiago Mera Orejuela and Debinson Fernando Mateus Luengas. Hours before, the athletes did not accept the charges.
For now, the three players have a non-restrictive measure of freedom. They will remain linked to the process and for now they will not be able to leave the country. In addition, they must appear every month to the court.
News in development.
SPORTS
