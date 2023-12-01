The judge in charge of the case against former US President Donald Trump (2017-2021) for trying to overturn the 2020 presidential elections This Friday he rejected that the former president is protected by presidential immunityallowing the cause to continue.

‘Former presidents do not enjoy special conditions in their federal criminal responsibility’: Tanya Chutkan

Former President Donald Trump.

The judge, Tanya Chutkan, wrote in an order that “Former presidents do not enjoy special conditions in their federal criminal responsibility”.

Trump’s legal team had argued that the former president cannot be tried for events that took place when he was still in the Presidency and, therefore, was protected by presidential immunity.

Chutkan rejected that argument, allowing the case to move forward. The former president’s lawyers are scheduled to appeal the decision, which could delay the trial, scheduled for March 4.

What is Donald Trump accused of?

Trump is accused in Washington DC of conspiracy to defraud the United Statesconspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.}

The Prosecutor’s Office established that, after losing the November 3, 2020 elections to Democrat Joe Biden, the then president embarked on a conspiracy to “reverse the legitimate results” of the presidential elections with false allegations that there was electoral fraud and multiple stratagems.

The former president is also involved in three other criminal proceedings: one for electoral interference in the state of Georgia, another in Florida for taking classified papers from the White House when he left power, and another in New York for irregular payments to the porn actress. Stormy Daniels to silence an ‘affair’ they had in the past during the 2016 campaign.

The issue of presidential immunity, which Trump’s defense has indicated it would try to invoke in the rest of the criminal cases, could reach the country’s Supreme Court. While, The former president continues to lead the polls to win the Republican nomination for the 2024 electionsin which he hopes to face Biden again.

