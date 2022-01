An American judge has rejected a request from Britain’s Prince Andrew and his lawyers to stop a lawsuit against him, reports the British newspaper The Guardian. The lawsuit was filed by Virginia Giuffre. She claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her. However, according to Andrew’s lawyers, Giuffre does not actually live in the United States, but in Australia. As a result, her charges would be invalid.

