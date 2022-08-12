The legal dispute between Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba seems to never end. This Thursday, August 11, it was announced that Leidi Oliva Díaz, a family judge, rejected the request made by the former host of “América hoy” days ago so that her youngest daughter with the soccer player be transferred to a shelter.

Paredes’ request comes after losing power over the little girl and being prevented from being able to approach her within a range of less than 100 meters.

Judge rejects Melissa Paredes’ request

Due to the conflict they lead after their separation, the Power of attorney determined that Melissa Paredes and Rodrigo Cuba should stay away from their daughter and custody of the girl was granted to her paternal grandmother, Ysmena Piedra Calderón, who currently lives at home with her granddaughter.

However, days ago, Melissa denounced Piedra Calderón for carrying out psychological violence against the little girl and, in response, demanded that the minor be transferred to a shelter.

The authorities carried out the investigations of the case and, finally, the magistrate of the Eighth Family Court refused to grant protection measures in favor of the minor because it was not verified that there were sufficient elements or evidence that deserve to take said measure, for which the girl will continue in the custody of his grandmother.

Judge rules out psychological violence

In her resolution, Judge Oliva Díaz assures that the fact that the grandmother has not allowed Melissa Paredes to speak on the phone with her daughter has not caused any affectation against the little girl and does not constitute family violence.

On the contrary, it should be understood that there is “family conflict” that is different from “family violence”.

Mother of Rodrigo Cuba responds to the complaint of Melissa Paredes

Through a document, Ysmena Piedra, the mother of ‘Gato’ Cuba, rejected the complaint made by Melissa Paredes against her for alleged psychological violence against her granddaughter. In addition, she assured that the actress puts the emotional stability of the minor at risk.

“…since that day the calls to me or WhatsApp messages from her relatives have not stopped, a situation that not only disturbs me, but also puts my granddaughter’s stability and adaptation to her new provisional reality at risk. The mother puts her well-being before that of her daughter, ”reads part of the publication that was presented on the program“ Love and fire ”.

‘Gato’ Cuba accuses Melissa of not respecting a protection measure for her daughter

Soccer player Rodrigo Cuba denounced before the Lima Family Court that his ex-wife Melissa Paredes for failing to comply with the protection measures determined by the Judiciary for the benefit of the daughter they have in common.

In the program “Love and Fire” the document was exposed in which the ‘Gato’ Cuba exposes the model for allegedly breaking the law.

Melissa Paredes celebrates her birthday amid controversy

Melissa Paredes celebrated another year of life this Thursday, August 11, and, despite the bad news received, she decided to write an extensive message on her networks. The model assured that this is a different year, but she also pointed out that better times will come in her life.

The artist has made a reflection for her birthday where she made religious invocations. Photo: Instagram Melissa Paredes

“Today God gave me another year of life. He made me open my eyes today, he gave me health and strength to continue. You all know that I love my birthdays. I am aware that this will be different. But I am also aware that God gives us life to enjoy it. And no matter how much storm one goes through, if we are held by his hand, believe me that we can bear a lot of pain and just because he does not put us through a storm without a purpose, ”reads part of his statement.