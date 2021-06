Judge rejects civil rights violation accusation against Trump administration

Former US President Donald Trump.| Photo: Gerd Altmann/Pixabay

A US federal judge has rejected charges of collusion for violating civil rights in an ACLU (American Civil Liberties Union) case against the administration of former president Donald Trump, the AP reported. Activists claimed that members of the Trump administration authorized the dispersal, with tear gas, of a peaceful protest in Lafayette Square, in front of the White House, so that the then president could take a photo holding a Bible in front of St. John Church, historic church that had been the target of vandalism. The episode took place in June of last year, when the US was experiencing a wave of protests and riots against police violence and racism.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich, however, concluded that the allegations were too speculative. According to her, there is not enough evidence to prove that there was any agreement or plan to violate the protesters’ rights. She also said it was premature for the court to conclude whether the police officers’ actions were justified or not.