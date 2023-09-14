A federal judge in Texas (USA) this Wednesday rejected an appeal from the Government of President Joe Biden, and declared the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program illegal again.

Judge Andrew Hanen of the Southern District of Texas rejected the Democratic Administration’s attempt to register the plan in federal law in the hope of protecting him from lawsuits against him and thus benefiting the more than half a million beneficiaries of immigration protection.

The failure, which has a high probability of being appealed again by the Biden Executive, It does not order actions to be taken against people who currently benefit from Daca, such as deporting them or invalidating their work permits.

Hanen, who in 2021 declared the initial memorandum that created the Daca program illegal, argued in the document that although he has “sympathy” for the dreamers, as Daca beneficiaries are knownhas “problems with the legality of the program.”

“The solution” for these people “lies with the legislative branch and not with the executive or the judicial branch,” the magistrate stressed in the brief.

“The initial memorandum was promulgated illegally” and according to the judge The Biden government simply attempted to “formalize” a program that the judge already declared irregular.

Young people demonstrate in favor of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).

“There is no material difference” between the document that created the Daca program in 2012, under the government of former Democratic President Barack Obama (2009-2017), and the one that was presented by the current administration last year, Hanen stressed.

Of course, the organization Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund (MALDEF), which intervened in the trial to defend Daca, pointed out that will appeal the decision.

“From the beginning, “It was clear that it would be the high courts, including the Supreme Court, who would have to decide.” about the legality of the program,” said Thomas A. Sanez, president of MALDEF in a written statement to Efe.

For his part, Senator Dick Durbin, who tried to pass legislation in Congress to offer a path to permanent residence to Dhaka beneficiaries, also rejected Hanen’s decision and He asked his colleagues to take measures to protect migrants.

Dhaka was launched by the Obama Administration as a temporary measure.

“It is time for Congress to step up and fulfill our responsibility to dreamers once and for all,” the Democrat wrote in a statement.

This judicial battle, which is based on a lawsuit filed by 8 states with Republican governments, has dragged on for years and is now likely to reach the Supreme Court.

Dhaka has allowed more than half a million migrants to arrive in the US. when they were minors to remain in the US. without fear of being deported and working legally.

Activist groups have asked Congress to take action to provide a permanent solution to the “dreamers,” ensuring that it is a matter of time before the courts decide to definitively end the program.

Dhaka was launched by the Obama Administration as a temporary measure, but his successor in the White House, Republican Donald Trump (2017-2021), decided in the first year of his mandate to end it, triggering a domino effect. of claims and counterclaims in courts that led to the current situation.

