Trump faces 34 criminal charges in his first trial scheduled for April 15 | Photo: EFE/EPA/JIM LO SCALZO

A New York appeals court judge has denied former US President Donald Trump's request to postpone his first criminal trial, related to alleged payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels.

According to the American press, this Tuesday (9), Trump's lawyers requested an emergency hearing before the appeals court, the postponement of the trial, which is scheduled to begin on April 15, as well as a change of location .

Lawyers argued that the Republican would not get a fair trial in New York. However, judge Lizbeth González denied the appeal, according to CNN and other media outlets this Tuesday.

The former Republican president (2017-2021) faces 34 counts of fraud for falsifying documents to hide payments made in 2016, during his presidential campaign, to porn actress Stormy Daniels, in order to buy her silence about an alleged extramarital relationship, something which Trump denies.

The trial in New York is the first in history of a criminal nature opened against a former US president and will begin on the 15th with jury selection.