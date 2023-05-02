A judge in New York has denied former US President Donald Trump an annulment trial on charges of violence brought against him by writer and journalist Jean Carroll. This is reported by the agency on May 1.Associated Press.

Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, has filed a motion seeking an annulment, accusing Judge Lewis Kaplan of bias and sympathy for Carroll. However, according to the agency, opening the meeting, Judge Kaplan said that the defense’s request was rejected.

The cross-examination of the journalist continues, today she also answers questions from the defense of the ex-president. The defendant himself was not present in the courtroom.

Hearings in the case should continue throughout the week, the AP specified.

In 2019, Jean Carroll accused Donald Trump of an attempted rape he made in 1996. Then she pointed out that representatives of her generation did not report violence against themselves. The ex-head of the White House himself strongly denied the accusations, calling them false, and also assured that he had not met the journalist, suggesting that with the help of such statements she tried to sell her new book.

Trump’s criminal prosecution has been going on for more than a month. So, in April, a jury charged him with allegedly forging the financial documents of the Trump Organization. According to investigators, in 2016, before the start of the election campaign, the lawyer of the former American leader, Michael Cohen, paid porn actress Stormy Daniels $130,000 to keep quiet about an extramarital affair with a politician in 2006. The payment was made under the guise of legal fees.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office raised the crime rate to the lowest criminal class. The 45th President of the United States faces up to four years in prison.

On April 4, the first court hearings were held in New York. The next meeting is scheduled for December this year.

Commenting on his accusation, Trump noted that “I never thought that something like this could happen in America. His lawyer, Todd Blanche, called the lawsuit against the former president political persecution.