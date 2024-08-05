The head of the Court of Instruction 1 of Barcelona, ​​Joaquín Aguirre, has refused to grant amnesty to those under investigation Volhov case and does not admit the recusals presented by the former president of the Generalitat Carles Puigdemont and by the head of his office Josep Lluís Alay, among others, to remove him from this case, in which the alleged Russian plot of the process.

In one of the four rulings consulted by Europa Press, the judge refused to grant amnesty to the facts under investigation that gave rise to the first case, in which proceedings were opened for “the allegedly irregular granting of public subsidies awarded by the Department of International Relations of the Provincial Council of Barcelona (DIBA)”.

Aguirre maintains that the investigation has revealed signs of prevarication, misappropriation of public funds and influence peddling, which “gave rise to the opening of different separate parts”, including separate part number two, named VolhovIn this second separate case, which investigates, among others, the businessman and former ERC leader Xavier Vendrell, the judge claims that there were alleged misappropriations of public money through the granting of irregular subsidies to sports entities.

The defenses, he continues, have not demonstrated “what embezzlement operations they have carried out [los acusados] and have served to finance the processwhat amounts they used, to whom they gave them or from whom they obtained them,” which in his opinion would not be amnestiable facts either.

In 2020, Aguirre opened another separate piece, CATmón-Igman, in which the investigation was expanded into subsidies granted and processed, allegedly irregularly, also by the Barcelona City Council and the Generalitat of Catalonia to the Fundació CATmón and the Asociació Acció. Solidarity Igman.

During the course of the investigation of the CATmón-Igman case, according to the instructor, it became evident that “some of those under investigation used the money received from the granting of subsidies, allegedly irregular, by withdrawing it in cash and without being able to prove the ultimate purpose of said withdrawals of money”, so these conducts would not be covered under the amnesty law either.

In this case, “there is not the slightest hint that they have any relation to the promotion of Catalan independence, to the independence process,” Aguirre argues.

Finally, in June, Aguirre opened a new case for alleged Russian interference, with the amnesty law already in force, in which she accused the former presidents of the Generalitat Puigdemont and Artur Mas, among others, of crimes of high treason and embezzlement.

Recusal

Regarding the request of Josep Lluís Alay’s lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, who filed an incident of recusal against the investigating judge alleging that Aguirre has “direct or indirect interest in this case” and who he accuses, verbatim, of an absolute lack of impartiality, the judge refuses to step aside. Boye requested his recusal by referring to the statements included in the order of June 21 in which he asked to open a separate part of the Russian interference, but also to a conversation that Aguirre allegedly had in the private sphere and which was echoed by the media, as well as by some statements made by him on German public television and for the statements he made during the interrogation of Vendrell.

The judge recalls that he had reported the disclosure of a private conversation to the police as an illegal interception and manipulation. He also points out that the fact that two recusals were filed in a short period of time (one for the CATmón piece and another for Russian interference) reveals “the use of a legal instrument to remove from a case the judge predetermined by law because this judge is carrying out an investigation that is not in the interest of the person challenging the case. Therefore, there is a fraud of law.”

Aguirre refuses to step aside, arguing that the recusal is based on alleged statements “made in the private sphere, which have reached the hands of a media outlet through unknown and allegedly illicit channels.” He explains that these statements were made public six months after “the date on which they are said to have been made,” coinciding with the dismissal of the first recusal and just after the separate case on Russian Interference was opened.