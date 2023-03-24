Metro had asked the court to stipulate a minimum number of employees working during the strike

The judge of the TRT-SP (Regional Labor Court of São Paulo) Eliane Aparecida da Silva Pedroso issued a decision on Thursday night (23.Mar.2023) that reaffirms the permission to adopt the free turnstile during the subway strike, and rejects injunction requested by the company. Metrô had asked the Justice to stipulate a minimum number of employees working.

In her decision on Wednesday (22.Mar), reaffirmed this 5th (23.Mar), the judge denied imposing a minimum number of employees working during the strike on subway workers, and accepted the strikers’ proposal to release the turnstiles so as not to jeopardize the population. According to the union’s proposal, if the Metrô agreed not to charge users, the stoppage would be suspended.

In a letter sent to subway workers, the company said it would accept opening the turnstiles to suspend the strike. Governor Tarcísio de Freitas also used social media to show support for the idea.

However, while the suspension of fare collection was favorably manifested, the State government and the Metrô filed a request, via a writ of mandamus, at the TRT, requesting that the court prohibit the adoption of the measure.

The request was accepted and granted by the judge on duty Ricardo Apostolico Silva, who prohibited the release of the turnstiles and stipulated that 80% of subway workers work during the strike, at peak times.

The government and the Metrô say they acted that way because the subway workers did not show up to start work even with the release of the turnstiles. The subway workers said that the Metro did not authorize the start of operations and presented videos showing employees ready to start the trains in several stations.

“He recklessly proceeded with the applicant [Metrô], because he announced (to the strikers and the population) that he would open the turnstiles, interposing, in a continuous act, a writ of mandamus and rebelling against the opening of the turnstiles WITHOUT this having been legally imposed on him, all contrary to what he has alleged, including in the writ of mandamus he filed. The workers, acting in apparent good faith, presented themselves at the jobs – the press announced it, with images – and the applicant ignored what she had spontaneously promised, by asking for an injunction to revoke her own act of releasing the turnstiles (“yours”, because the release news broke from her)”said Silva Pedroso in the decision.

She also stated that the writ of mandamus has no effect on the previous decision, and reaffirmed the validity of her 4th injunction, which allows the adoption of the free turnstile. She also added a fine, in the amount of R$ 100,000, to Metrô for anti-union practice.

“I reiterate the denial of the injunction requested by Metrô and, incidentally, recognize the practice of anti-union conduct, punishing it with a fine of R$ 100 thousand, in favor of the defendant. In reiteration, the attitude, in addition to reinforcing anti-union conduct, may characterize disobedience to the court order and disrespect for justice, acts subject to criminal and civil punishment”says the magistrate in the decision.

Earlier, she recognized in a conciliation hearing that there could be a conflict of decisions if she decided that the writ of mandamus would not be valid. “If I stick to my decision, there will be two decisions and the union will choose the one that is convenient for it”he explained at the end of the conciliation hearing.

Assembly maintains strike

In an assembly held on the night of this 5th (23.mar), subway workers approved the proposal of the Public Ministry of Labor (MPT), presented earlier this evening in a conciliation hearing at the Regional Labor Court (TRT), in the capital of São Paulo.

According to subway workers, if the Metro also accepts the MPT’s proposal, until 11 pm today, employees will end the strike and return to work immediately. The subway workers also decided that they will suspend the strike if the Metro accepts to release the turnstiles while the negotiations take place.

The proposal presented by the MPT contemplates carrying out a negotiation agenda for the agenda and claims, including the 2023 Profit Sharing (PR); payment of the allowance amount of BRL 2,500 per worker, per year, from 2020 to 2022; cancellation of punishments and guarantee of non-retaliation by strikers; absence of discounts for days off due to the strike; and drafting a peace clause during the negotiations.

The MPT’s proposal was already rejected by Metrô shortly after being presented at the negotiation table, at the beginning of the night.

Facultative point

Governor Tarcísio de Freitas decreed an optional point in state public offices in the capital of São Paulo and the metropolitan region on Friday (24.mar). The measure will be published in the Official Gazette.

Mayor Ricardo Nunes also decreed an optional point in public offices in the capital, with the exception of essential services such as the Funeral Service, service units of the Health and Social Assistance departments, the entire municipal education network and Urban Security. The measure will be published in the Official Gazette this Friday.