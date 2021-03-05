The measure was disguised in the middle of a strip of resolutions that the federal judge of Dolores, Alejo Ramos Padilla, signed last week before leaving that office to assume as head of federal court 1 of La Plata, with electoral jurisdiction throughout the province. from Buenos Aires. But it is another shadow on the murky file of the D’Alessio / Operativo Puff case, with which Kirchnerism tried to hurt the case of the Cuadernos de las Coimas. After almost two years, the judge reversed his own decision to have as plaintiffs in the case the deputy and confidant of Alberto Fernandez Eduardo Valdes, and the lawyer Maximiliano Rusconi, Julio De Vido’s defender, among others accused of corruption.

Far from the scandal that broke out in February 2019 due to the arrest of the false lawyer Marcelo D’Alessio As an alleged link in an extortionary maneuver against the mysterious “agricultural businessman” Pedro Etchebest in which according to his complaint the prosecutor Carlos Stornelli was linked, last December the Federal Chamber of Mar del Plata annulled several of the prosecutions signed by Ramos Padilla, including those of the journalist from Clarín Daniel Santoro and also those of Stornelli, except those linked to two acts of alleged illegal espionage on his ex-wife.

But the lush political foliage that grew from the compost of former Kirchner officials accused of corruption and media addicted to the government continued to lose leaves in recent days. The latest resolution of Ramos Padilla in the D’Alessio file multiplies the suspicions: removing the case to Valdés – the loquacious vaccinated VIP who had anticipated his prisoner friend by phone Juan Pablo Schiavi what was going to happen in Dolores- and to Rusconi the judge seems to have wanted to erase his trace in the next phase of the case, which It will no longer be under their militant control.

As he usually does, Ramos Padilla included several different measures – in this case sixteen – in the same resolution: from requests to the Anses and a Rosario prosecutor’s office regarding pension contributions and a case for alleged usurpation of title against D’Alessio to management orders linked to the arrested businessman Mariano Martinez Rojas, or a judicial house related to the Triple Crime of General Rodríguez..

Below them, the magistrate also decided to reject as plaintiffs in the D’Alessio case Martínez Rojas himself, the trafficker Ibar Pérez Corradi and the journalist Luis Gasulla, “given that the facts it relates and the effects it expresses are not directly and specifically related to the activities of the investigated illicit association, nor does he explain how those accused here could have harmed him. “

“In the case of Dr. Maximiliano Rusconi, he was held as a complainant as soon as the investigation began, based on the fact that various annotations found in Marcelo D’Alessio’s personal notebooks alluded to personal and professional data of this lawyer, which were considered at that time as indicators that could enable his intervention in the case “, Ramos Padilla slipped in considering VI.h. of its resolution.

“However, what at such an incipient moment – before the existence of dozens of illegal maneuvers was determined – appeared as a plausible criminal hypothesis, could not be corroborated by the evidence produced subsequently“, explains the judge, who hours later he already opened his new desk in La Plata.

“In this way, since a detailed analysis of the different activities and illegal plans of the organization has been carried out in the aforementioned resolution, and it has not been verified that any of them could have directly affected Dr. Rusconi, it corresponds to remove him from the role of complainant previously granted“.

The same curious determination also reached Eduardo Valdes, To who “it corresponds to remove from its character of plaintiff, since the facts for which he initiated his complaint and that could eventually harm him are being investigated and dealt with in a timely manner by the Federal Justice of Lomas de Zamora. “Ramos Padilla refers to the case of alleged illegal espionage of the macrismo, which for now is in the hands of federal judge Juan Pablo Augé. On the other hand, he does not explain why the connection to that file could be, nor what facts would bring him closer to him than to the case in which he himself had accepted the Valdés as a particular victim by D’Alessio’s gang.

