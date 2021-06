The Van de Wouw family has been living in a chalet at De Heische Tip holiday park in Zeeland for more than 2 decades. Illegal, because permanent residence in the holiday park was explicitly prohibited all those years. Administrative judge M. Verhoeven nevertheless drew a line through a penalty imposed by the municipality of Landerd. The judge called the municipal policy ‘hard’. He found the enforcement of the rules ‘disproportionate’ in this case.



Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...