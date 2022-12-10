The Federal Justice accepted the complaint of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF) and made the former deputy Roberto Jefferson defendant for the attempted murder of the federal police officers who tried to arrest him in October and were attacked with grenades and rifle shots.

The decision was taken by Judge Abby Ilharco Magalhães, from the 1st Federal Court of Três Rios, for whom the former deputy ‘took the risk’ of killing the police officers, which constitutes fraud. With that, Roberto Jefferson will be judged in the Jury Court.

The former deputy will be tried for four attempted murders, resistance, illegal possession of a firearm for restricted use and ammunition and possession of adulterated grenades.

“Sufficient indications of authorship emerge from the flagrant situation, narrated in the testimonies of the federal police officers who carried out the steps, in addition to the manifestation of the accused himself in the inquisitorial seat”, says an excerpt from the decision.

Complaint

The MPF claims that the deaths of the police officers were not consummated only due to circumstances beyond the control of Roberto Jefferson.

The complaint is signed by attorneys Charles Stevan da Mota Pessoa and Vanessa Seguezzi.

Prison

Jefferson’s preventive detention was decreed because he attacked Minister Cármen Lúcia, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), in a video published on social networks. She has been compared to “whores” and “sluts”.

When the Federal Police (PF) went to try to carry out the arrest warrant at Roberto Jefferson’s house, in Lévy Gasparian, in Rio de Janeiro, the agents were shot at. There were at least 50 shots. The former deputy also threw three grenades. He only surrendered the next day.

Two agents were injured by shrapnel, which led the PF to request the indictment of the former deputy for attempted murder.

In a statement given during the custody hearing, Roberto Jefferson said he left a written apology to the Federal Police. “I met the girl who had hurt her elbow and forehead and she was angry,” he reported at the hearing.

After the arrest, Roberto Jefferson’s lawyers even asked that he be transferred to a private hospital, which was denied by the STF. Minister Alexandre de Moraes said that the Bangu 8 prison, where the former deputy is being held, has “full capacity” to offer the treatments he needs.