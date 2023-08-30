The outgoing cabinet may not just end the reception of three so-called third-country nationals who have fled from Ukraine to the Netherlands from 4 September. This is the ruling of the District Court of The Hague in three lawsuits brought by two refugees with Indian nationality and one with Moroccan nationality.

According to the court, the cabinet has ‘no authority’ to end the temporary protection of the three. According to the judges, only the European Union can decide to end European protection. The Netherlands cannot independently deviate from this.

Third-country nationals are people who fled from Ukraine after the Russian invasion. They had a different nationality and studied or worked in Ukraine. When war broke out there, they fled to the Netherlands and received the same temporary protection as Ukrainians. This arrangement was extended in March, but will come to an end on September 4. Then they have to leave for their mother country or submit an asylum application and wait for a decision.

Dutch Council for Refugees believes that third-country nationals from Ukraine should be able to stay in the Netherlands for the time being, now that the court has ruled against the government. A case is still pending at the Council of State about the lifting of the protection. "Withdrawing the reception of third-country nationals without a decision about whether the Netherlands is allowed to do this is a recipe for chaos," said a spokesperson.

The organization says that the consequences ‘for municipalities, the asylum chain and especially for third-country nationals themselves’ cannot be foreseen if the protection is lifted now and that it must be restored later.

Departure premium

According to the Ministry of Justice and Security, about 2,900 third-country nationals are currently staying in the Ukraine reception. A large part of them come from Nigeria, Morocco and Algeria. 700 of them have already indicated that they wish to apply for asylum in the Netherlands. Those who do not apply for asylum after September 4 still have 28 days to leave the shelter. “The majority of third-country nationals who have fled Ukraine can in principle return to their country of origin. Unless they fear violence or persecution there, they can apply for asylum here,” State Secretary Van der Burg (asylum) said earlier.

The cabinet has been trying for months to get third-country nationals to return to their country of origin. For example, a severance bonus of 5,000 euros was set. So far, about 570 people have used it.

Big doubts

The Legal Aid Board and the Council for Refugees have serious doubts as to whether it is legally feasible to lift the temporary protection of so-called ‘third-country nationals’. That is why, in collaboration with the IND immigration service, they have started a test case for twelve of these people, of which this is the first with a verdict. The aim is to proceed to the highest court to find out whether the cabinet decision stands.

Earlier, in a case involving a third-country national from Tanzania, the court in Rotterdam correctly ruled that the outgoing cabinet was allowed to terminate the reception scheme. The Ministry of Justice and Security clings to that decision and is appealing against the decision of the court in Roermond. "We ask the Council of State to speed up the appeal," says a spokesman for the ministry. He also reports that the decision of the judge in Roermond does not apply "to the entire group of third-country nationals". all steps towards September 4 continue."

To assure

The mayors of the Security Council already announced on Tuesday that they are very concerned about the future of the third-country nationals. Among other things, they fear that they will report to the homeless shelter if they no longer have a place in the Ukraine shelter and are also not eligible for asylum.