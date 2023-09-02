Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/02/2023 – 15:12

Judge Edison Grillo, of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Belo Horizonte, prohibited the partners of 123milhas, Ramiro and Augusto Madureira, from leaving the country. it is valid until 11:59 pm next Wednesday, the 6th – the date on which the brothers must give testimony, under the risk of coercive conduct.

The parliamentarian had also asked the Justice to order the seizure of the passports of the travel agency’s owners, but Edison Grillo denied the request. The magistrate considered the measure disproportionate. According to him, the ban on leaving the country, communicated to the Federal Police, is enough to guarantee the effectiveness of any coercive conduct.

In his order, the judge of the 3rd Federal Criminal Court of Belo Horizonte highlighted how Ramiro and Augusto were summoned to give testimony at the CPI as witnesses and thus have the legal duty only to appear – “they are not entitled to the prerogative of pleasure to choose the date of presentation, because, otherwise, they would have the power to frustrate and hinder the investigative activities of the Parliamentary Committee of Inquiry”.

According to the magistrate, the brothers already disrespected the call to testify last Wednesday, 30. Grillo considered the absence unjustified and pointed out that it implied the legal presumption of the legality of coercive conduct.