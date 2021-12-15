A US federal judge on Tuesday rejected former President Donald Trump’s attempt to prevent Congress from accessing his tax returns.

Judge Trevor McFadden said Trump’s defense team, which has been fighting Democratic efforts to learn about his tax returns for two years, is “wrong in the law.”

Trump wants to keep his tax returns private despite promises made in 2016 to release them.

The former president claims that the efforts of the House of Representatives are for political reasons only.

Democratic Congressman Richard Neal, chairman of the House committee that led the attempt to gain access to the statements, said the decision “is not a surprise, the law is clearly on the committee’s side.”

In August, the Department of Justice ordered the Treasury to provide the committee with six years of tax records that Trump refused to make public.

US presidents are not legally required to reveal details of their personal finances, but everyone has taken this step since Richard Nixon.

The congressional committee has the right to release statements, but the judge’s ruling includes a warning against the measure.

“It might not be appropriate or prudent to publish the statements, but the chairman (of the committee) has the right to do so,” said the magistrate.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?