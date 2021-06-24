The Federal Court of Brasília accepted the complaint offered by the Federal Public Ministry and placed the special advisor for International Affairs of the Presidency, Filipe Martins, in the dock for crimes of racism.

The decision is made by Judge Marcus Vinicius Reis Bastos, of the 12th Federal District Court, who saw ‘just cause’ in the accusations. “The complaint was accompanied by documents that give it verisimilitude”, wrote the magistrate. Martins will have ten days to present his defense.

The complaint was prompted by a gesture made by the adviser during a Senate session last month that was associated with white supremacists. After the repercussion, he said he was straightening the lapel of his suit.

In the complaint, regional prosecutor Wellington Cabral Saraiva says that the advisor took advantage of the moment of ‘wide publicity’ and ‘great visibility’ to incite discrimination in a veiled manner.

“There is no doubt that the gesture performed by the accused was intended to convey, in a discreet or disguised way, a sign or symbol representing the ‘white supremacy’, and that only a few people would notice”, he wrote.

The inquiry took into account not only the images broadcast by TV Senado, but also the advisor’s previous publications.

“The video images captured during the session and analyzed in detail during the police investigation reveal that the gesture of the accused was carried out in a completely unusual and unnatural way, and make it clear that he had no intention of adjusting his clothes,” countered the MPF. “There is no doubt that Filipe Martins acted with the intention of disclosing a symbol of racial supremacy, which spreads the inferiority of blacks, Latinos and other discriminated groups and which induces this discrimination and incites it”, he added.

