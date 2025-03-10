Judge Peinado quotes Felix Bolaños as a witness in the case against Begoña Gómez

Judge Juan Carlos Peinado has cited as a witness the Minister of Justice, Félix Bolaños, to declare as a witness in the case followed by the magistrate against Begoña Gómez for influence peddling, among other crimes, on April 16, legal sources report. Bolaños’s citation is related to the hiring of an assistant in Moncloa, María Cristina Álvarez, who collaborated with the wife of the President of the Government. The law allows government ministers to declare in writing.

The Bolaños citation is produced by events related to his stage as Minister of Presidency and takes place after Judge Alfredo González, the high position of Moncloa that managed the appointment of the advisor of Gomez. At the time of the facts investigated, Félix Bolaños was the superior of Alfredo González.

Alfredo González explained to Peinado, that with the change of government of 2018, he processed about a hundred appointments of confidence and does not specifically remember Álvarez’s, which he also does not know. Hairstyle was very strange and asked if to access a position of trust you should not present a curriculum or overcome an opposition, to which González has answered negatively.

Human has been investigating the advisors of La Moncloa for weeks. After knowing that Begoña Gómez had had Cristina Álvarez at her service, she demanded that the Government’s presidency specify a “of the different workers and advisors who perform their work at the Palaclo de la Moncloa.” María Cristina Álvarez is contracted as programs director of the General Secretariat of Presidency.