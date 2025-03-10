Judge Juan Carlos Peinado, who investigates Begoña Gómez for influence peddling and corruption in business among many other crimes, has summoned to testify next Wednesday, April 16 as a witness to the Minister of Justice and Presidency, Félix Bolaños, for the hiring of the Mondoa advisor who managed the businesses of Pedro Sánchez’s woman.

Bolaños, however, may declare in his own office of the Ministry when he is afrado; A right that is collected in the Criminal Procedure Law. The hairstyle decision happens after the statement last February of the former Secretary of the Presidency, Alfredo González Gómez, who proposed the name of the advisor for appointment. González Gómez, who assured that he had to make a list of between 80 and 90 names, declared a hairstyle that he simply raised the appointment to his superior, in this case, Bolaños, who was in charge of the General Secretariat of Presidency between July 2018 and July 2021. Hence, that the magistrate has agreed to the citation of the Minister of Justice and Presidency.

The Advisor of Moncloa, María Cristina Álvarez, who also processed Gomez’s relations with the IBEX companies, denied for her part last February before the magistrate who would carry out any management with the Complutense University in her stage as assistant to the woman of the President of the Government. Something that, however, consists of several emails of the summary of the cause. In fact, he was the person who directly managed the agenda of the wife of the President of the Government and who dealt with the Complutense personnel the registration of the chair software that until then Codirigía Gómez. Software that meant to Sanchez’s wife the imputation of an alleged crime of misappropriation.

Precisely, the judge investigates whether there was an influences and corruption traffic in business being a presidency person who managed the private businesses of Begoña Gómez. He even managed to manage the sponsorships of the chair and establish relations with companies for the proposal a joint collaboration. However, Álvarez just said to the magistrate that all the threads he managed did so as “a friend’s favor” and not as a advisor of Moncloa.