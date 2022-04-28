The president of the Generalitat, Pere Aragonès, this Thursday in the Parlament. Quique Garcia (EFE)

The Generalitat of Catalonia achieves an important victory in the National High Court. Judge Santiago Pedraz has rectified and has accepted the appearance of the Autonomous Administration as an accusation in the triacom casea line of research derived from the case 3%, where the alleged irregular financing of the defunct Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC) is being pursued through Triacom, an audiovisual production company that frequently worked for the community’s public television, TV3. The magistrate thus follows the line set by the Prosecutor’s Office, which initially rejected the Government’s initiative, but chose to finally accept his arguments after receiving the appeal from the Executive of Pere Aragonès.

Judge Pedraz considers that the Catalan Corporació de Mitjans Audiovisuals, an entity “attached” to the Generalitat, could have suffered damage through the alleged plot. According to the summary, Triacom sold programs to Catalan public television at a price higher than the market price. “In the event that it is constituted as an accusing party, the Generalitat must help to investigate if, in effect, ‘Triacom sold its programs to TV3 well above the production costs…”, also warns the magistrate in his resolution, dated this Wednesday.

The instructor rejected the appearance of the Generalitat last March. Then, he argued that the Autonomous Administration had not accredited his status as an “offended or injured party, nor did he provide data to assess it.” In addition, he added: “In the Generalitat there are members of the political party directly heir to the political parties investigated in this case,” he stated, referring to Junts. On this, he now clarifies his thesis, as stated in his recent resolution where he admits the appeal: “[El Govern]as the constitutional body that it is, of the Generalitat, must be heeded as its constitution is preferred as part of the distrust of its intentions”.

The appearance of the Generalitat, ordered by Aragonès, raised some dust in Catalonia, by placing the focus on “the alleged irregular financing of Convergència”. All this, when the relationship between Esquerra (ERC), to which the president, and its government partners (Junts) are not going through their best moment. CDC has already been sentenced in the palau case for the payment of commissions in exchange for the award of public works in the stage of Jordi Pujol as president and it is pending that the trial be held for the main part of the case 3%.

main piece

It is not the first time that a debate of this type has taken place in the Court. The Criminal Chamber has already withdrawn the status of private accusation from the Generalitat in the main part of the case 3%, where some thirty people were prosecuted for concocting an alleged illicit financing network for the party by awarding public contracts to businessmen who returned the favor with undercover payments —presented under the guise of donations—. The court then considered that there was an “insurmountable procedural obstacle”. Well, although the institution was not prosecuted as an organization, it was “made up of various political parties, among which is the former Convergència Democràtica de Catalunya (CDC), a formation around which” the alleged plot revolves.

